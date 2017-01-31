-
Now Playing: Democrats Lead Charge to Overturn Trump Travel Ban
-
Now Playing: State Dept. Diplomats Sign Letter Against Trump Travel Ban
-
Now Playing: What the US Vetting Process Is Like for Refugee Families
-
Now Playing: Chaotic Scramble, Confusion for Refuge Families After Trump's Travel Ban
-
Now Playing: At Anti-Abortion Rally in D.C., Feelings of Triumph
-
Now Playing: 'Sister Wives' Daughter on Coming Out as Gay to Her Family
-
Now Playing: A Look Back at TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore's Legacy
-
Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey on Her First Graduating Class of 'O Girls'
-
Now Playing: Kerry Washington Talks New Season of 'Scandal,' Work-Life Balance
-
Now Playing: Dad Taught Toddler Daughter to Balance Upright on His Hands
-
Now Playing: The White House Interview (Part 1)
-
Now Playing: The White House Interview (Part 2)
-
Now Playing: Legendary TV Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80
-
Now Playing: Victim Speaks Out About Lawyer Caught by Police Hypnotizing Female Clients
-
Now Playing: Jujimufu Is Instagram's Acrobatic, Bodybuilding Star
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2017: Who Got Nominated, Surprises, Snubs
-
Now Playing: Inside President Trump's First Days in the Oval Office
-
Now Playing: DACA Recipients Stand in Solidarity at Women's March
-
Now Playing: President Trump's Inauguration Day: Part 1
-
Now Playing: A Night of Glamorous Inaugural Balls After a Day of Protests: Part 2