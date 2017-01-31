Transcript for What the US Vetting Process Is Like for Refugee Families

President trump has long vowed to institute of process of what he calls extreme vetting. For refugees from predominantly Muslim countries but as world news tonight anchor David Muir found out that bidding process can already be very rigorous. They don't follow refugee families along their journey from Amman Jordan to new homes and communities across America shall learn about their experience firsthand. View is included in confusion around the country for the week the president trumps the controversial troubled that. With the stroke for the pin on Friday the president's executive order suspended the decades old refugee resettlement program for 120 days. And he definitely banned all Syrian refugees. System muscle man we're talking about notes at the Muslim band but it's countries that have tremendous terror the president. And promising this we're going to have extreme vetting in all cases and I mean extreme and win not letting people and if we think there's even a little chance of some problem. With the president's critics argue. The vetting already in place this more than sufficient. In 2016 more than 121000 Syrian refugees. Reputed to be US. Before the election we traveled to LaMont Jordan. The seat just with the vetting entailed here in Jordan across the Syrian border there are more than 600000. Syrian refugees in despite the backlash back in the US. So many of them are still desperate for the chance. To go to America. Through this doorway we immediately discover the crush of humanity. Refugee families already screened by the UN. I'm. Now witness to be interviewed by the US how many interviews and slightly. Fire fighters. So they come through here says Gina custom is with the US State Department brought its US security screening. For a vetting process that could last two years. We are taken to a hallway lined with small rooms and through the windows and you can see family after family being interviewed how can you possible. We learn everything about a family for an inner. I say that the interviewers are very highly trained they are trained to look at the documentation but also for the credibility. A behind applicants story obviously documentation I mean this is Syria that is it a bit of war for years now. What kind of documentation that they have found it surprisingly. 97%. Of all adult applicants in our pipeline have Alan Syrian documentation. From here they are screened through the terrorist watch list the intelligence database is back in the US. Homeland Security makes the final decision. Other times when when we'll fly you particular family and the people absolutely the applicants are sick airport and we had to prevent them from boarding the plane he was State Department told us that of the more than 800000. Refugees admitted to the US since 9/11 equal. Tiny fraction of 1% had been arrested or removed because of terrorism concerns critics say that's still too many. It went to the case of these Iraqi refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Who the FBI caught in 2011 attempting to buy an anti aircraft missile. They bought would be used against American forces in Iraq they were known insurgents which bought against US soldiers. But still slip through the cracks. After that incident President Obama drastically curtailing the number of Iraqi refugees coming into this country for six months the vetting procedures overhauled. And my feet. Those enhanced measures were firmly in place last year but even these families who we'd just been cleared for America. Some of Hamas like this is cultural orientation what their taught. About their new home the teacher asks them what's allowed in the US and what's forbidden. She shows them a picture of a couple kissing in public it's. And and one. She asks them about drinking in America back to legacy in this for the bullet and then she asks about polygamy. Asking if it's legal in America. Okay and then I. Dissolves you know look he became the clack. The next lesson about America the melting pot the rest a simple question. Which of these faces are American. Meet them. Doesn't want something about that need them beyoncé. I don't envy Kate and is. While the atlas. These families leaving within days how many do you are excited to go to United States. Give me one word that describes America two it's. The land of chances. For Americans who are worried refugees coming into the US. There have Netflix Hulu will be a few. Still. Condemn their movements. And we wondered if they had any questions for Ross. How does that number and hello to the month an incumbent. My siblings and a museum. We'll take that question when it's back to the United States all the families in this room have already been admitted to the United States. But there are thousands of others now stuck in limbo this is the it's just last week I asked president trump about the critics. Who say his ban only inflame tensions or few in this country and overseas are you at all concerned it's gonna cost more anger. Among Muslims around world. There's plenty of anger right now how can you have more you don't think you look exacerbated profit. I mean I know years sophisticated guy. The world is a mess the world is as angry as he gets. It was during our trip we found another family in a month who'd been waiting UB two years for an answer their home bombed in Syria. We shall meet their home sweet from the hallway. The children missed their playground at home this is your playgrounds. The US State Department then tells them. They're next. September same thing. Apple can't cities we watch as it sets him into the question from their father stuff and so. We showed him on a map Kansas City is a beautiful city you tune to beautiful setting hands. The baseball team they won the World Series a smile from the son who love sports. But we noticed tears from one of the children. Her mother tells us she is sad to leave her friends. Yet again. Since our trip. We have followed their story they arrived here in the US in September to a warm welcome from their new community. We'll Sullivan going. Martin blossoms are sorry didn't develop. And since then most often has lent it a full time job at a local auto parts factory the kids are thriving in school. But he knows he may not be able to share this promise of a better life with relatives who have yet to arrive. It uncertainty now sheer like thousands of refugees. We pinned their hopes and a new beginning in the United States. For Nightline I'm David Muir in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.