Democrats question Ben Carson over $31,000 furniture purchase

For the second time this week, Congressional Democrats pressed Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson for answers over the agency's decision to order a $31,000 dining set for Carson's office.

Interested in Trump Administration? Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Ranking Member Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said it was "extremely disturbing" to read about controversies at the department.

"Under your leadership Secretary Carson, HUD has decided a wobbly chair in a private DC dining room requires the urgent attention of no fewer than 16 staffers and thousands, thousands of taxpayer dollars," Brown said. "Unsafe and unsanitary conditions in public housing that puts working children and families at risk? Not our problem you say, let them use vouchers."

Brown also said he was questioning his vote to support Carson's confirmation as secretary.

Sen. Sherrod Brown criticizes HUD Sec. Ben Cason for putting more resources into "a wobbly chair in a private DC dining room" than improving public housing conditions. https://t.co/yoqBSjhcfE pic.twitter.com/wvFR5vlrSP — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2018

Carson testified in a different committee hearing on Tuesday that he "dismissed" himself from the process of choosing dining room furniture for his office and that he asked his wife to help make the decision. He said he did not know the expensive furniture had been ordered until it was publicly reported.

He defended his role in the purchase again on Thursday, saying that staff asked him to help choose the furniture and that he told them the options were too expensive. Carson said he has asked the agency's chief financial officer to develop new purchasing guidelines and financial controls at the agency.

"The actual stories talked about the extravagant taste of my wife in redecorating my office. We spent a total of $3,500 decorating my office, considerably less than the historical norm," Carson said later in the hearing. "It's not a table its 17 pieces of furniture that we were asked to replace because it could no longer be repaired after multiple attempts to repair it. The bottom line is that table has not materialized and there is no cost to the people. None whatsoever, not even a penalty cost for whoever ordered it."

When HUD initially confirmed the table was ordered it also provided documents to ABC News confirming that the department spent about $3,500 on new blinds for Carson's office, as well as spent about $1,100 to try to repair the dining set, which the agency said had been in the office since the 1960's.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.