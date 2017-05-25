Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna says she was among a handful of journalists who witnessed Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in Montanta's special House election, slam a reporter to the ground Wednesday night.

In a Fox News report summarizing the alleged incident, Acuna said she and two members of her production crew -- field producer Faith Mangan and photographer Keith Raily -- had a scheduled interview with Gianforte at the candidate's office in Bozeman, Montana, on Wednesday. Gianforte entered the room and "exchanged pleasantries and made small talk about restaurants and Bozeman" with Acuna and her team, she said.

"During that conversation, another man — who we now know is Ben Jacobs of The Guardian — walked into the room with a voice recorder, put it up to Gianforte's face and began asking if he had a response to the newly released Congressional Budget Office report on the American Health Care Act," Acuna wrote in the Fox News report. "Gianforte told him he would get to him later. Jacobs persisted with his question. Gianforte told him to talk to his press guy, Shane Scanlon."

The encounter suddenly took a violent turn, she said.

"Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him," Acuna wrote. "Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the reporter. As Gianforte moved on top of Jacobs, he began yelling something to the effect of, 'I'm sick and tired of this!'"

"Jacobs scrambled to his knees and said something about his glasses being broken. He asked Faith, Keith and myself for our names. In shock, we did not answer," Acuna continued. "Jacobs then said he wanted the police called and went to leave. Gianforte looked at the three of us and repeatedly apologized. At that point, I told him and Scanlon, who was now present, that we needed a moment. The men then left."

Gianforte, a former technology executive, left the scene after providing statements to local sheriff's deputies, according to Acuna.

Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

"Following multiple interviews and an investigation by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault," the sheriff's office said in a statement on its website Wednesday night.

The statement added that the "nature of the injuries did not meet the statutory elements of felony assault."

At a press conference Wednesday, Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said that four people were present for the alleged incident.

As a result of the citation, Gianforte is scheduled to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court between now and June 7.

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

In the Fox News report, Acuna said she and her crew are "cooperating with local authorities" and will have to appear in court.

Before the charges were filed, Gianforte's spokesman Shane Scanlon issued a statement, placing the blame on Jacobs and claiming the candidate's actions were a response to Jacobs pushing a phone in his face during "a separate interview in a private office" that he entered "without permission."

"Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined," according to the statement. "Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ."

In the Fox News report, Acuna wrote that she and her production crew "at no point" saw Jacobs demonstrate "any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte."

ABC News' Adam Kelsey contributed to this report.