Screenshots of the purported email chain that Donald Trump Jr. released today, which appears to have led to a meeting between top Trump campaign team members and a Russian lawyer purporting to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton, now brings a new batch of players into the unfolding story surrounding possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Here is a breakdown of the individuals named or referenced in the emails, as well as those who attended the June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower:

Shawn Thew/EPA

Donald Trump Jr.:

The president's eldest son. Trump is the one that was contacted via email about arranging the meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya. Over the weekend, Trump released a statement obtained by ABC News confirming that he had agree to the meeting.

Adriel Reboh/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rob Goldstone:

Goldstone now represents a pop star from Azerbaijan named Emin Agalarov, and was an acquaintance of Donald Trump Jr. when he sent him the email about the meeting in early June 2016.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to Goldstone shows that the account "checked in" to Trump Tower on June 9, 2016 -- the same day as the meeting.

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Irina Agalarov

Emin Agalarov:

A singer from Azerbaijan, who’s also a vice president of his father's development company, Crocus Group. In the email, Goldstone writes: "Emin just called and asl

In a statement released today, Trump said that Emin Agalarov was "a person I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant near Moscow."

"Emin and his father have a very highly respected company in Moscow," Trump said in the statement.

Agalarov has his own ties to President Trump. In 2013, the then–reality show star made a cameo in one of Agalarov’s music videos, using his signature “You’re fired!” catchphrase from “The Apprentice.”

Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images

Agalarov was born in Azerbaijan and moved to Moscow when he was 4 years old, according to his biography on Crocus Group's website.

The singer and businessman oversees a number of the company's properties, including two locations of the company's retail-entertainment complexes, a restaurant portfolio which includes outposts of famed Asian chain Nobu, and a resort in Azerbaijan, according to the company website.

Donald Trump showed his fondness for Agalarov on Twitter back in 2013 after the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, sending him a direct tweet that said “Emin, your performance at Miss Universe was fantastic - you are a STAR!”

@eminofficial Emin, your performance at Miss Universe was fantastic - you are a STAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2013

That appreciation didn’t die down the next year either, when Trump praised a “Today” appearance by Agalarov, calling him “a star!” again.

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Aras Agalarov:

Emin Agalarov’s father and a Russian real estate tycoon. He heads Crocus Group.

The company's website says he established Crocus International, the precursor to Crocus Group, as a "Soviet-American joint venture" in 1989 -- in the midst of the Cold War.

Forbes estimates that Agalarov is estimated to be worth $1.92 billion.

Donald Trump publicly showed his ties to Aras Agalarov on Twitter in November 2013 as well, writing: “I had a great weekend with you and your family. You have done a FANTASTIC job. TRUMP TOWER-MOSCOW is next. EMIN was WOW!"

@AgalarovAras I had a great weekend with you and your family. You have done a FANTASTIC job. TRUMP TOWER-MOSCOW is next. EMIN was WOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

"The Crown prosecutor of Russia:"

It remains unclear who exactly Goldstone was referring to in the email when he wrote “the Crown prosecutor of Russia met with [Aras Agalarov] this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campalgn [sic] with some offlcial documents and lnformatlon that would incriminate Hillary…”

Goldstone did not specify the name of this alleged government official, and that exact title does not directly match the legal titles in Russia.

Russia does have a prosecutor general, which is roughly the equivalent of the attorney general in the United States.

Yury Martyanov /Kommersant Photo via AP

Natalia Veselnitskaya:

The Russian lawyer at the nexus of the June 2016 meeting.

In one of the emails released by Donald Trump Jr. today, Goldstone described her as "The Russian government attorney," though she is not specifically named in the alleged email chain.

Veselnitskaya spoke to NBC's "Today" this morning and denied connections to the Kremlin or that she was part of any Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election.

Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Donald Trump Jr.'s brother-in-law and a key member of the Trump team.

During the campaign, Kushner, who is married to President Trump's daughter Ivanka, was a campaign adviser. Now he is a senior adviser to the president.

According to Veselnitskaya's "Today" interview, the man she believed to be Kushner "left the meeting after about 7 to 10 minutes."

ABC News

The former chairman of Donald Trump's presidential bid. In the purported emails, Donald Trump Jr. refers to Manafort as "campaign boss."

Manafort previously did consulting work in Ukraine and joined the Trump presidential campaign in the spring of 2016.

In Veselnitskaya’s “Today” interview, she described Manafort as “the person who was looking at his phone all the time, reading something, doing his own thing -- and actually I didn’t understand why he was there at this meeting.”