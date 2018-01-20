It didn't take long lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to react to the government shutdown at 12:01 a.m.

While Republicans included the hashtag #SchumerShutdown, pointing the blame on the Sen. Chuck Schumer, Democrats opted for the #TrumpShutdown hashtag in their tweets. #TrumpShutdown appeared to be the more popular hashtag, however, landing the number-one spot for worldwide trending on Twitter.

Below, 19 lawmakers react to the shutdown:

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIFORNIA

This shutdown was avoidable. The WH created this crisis & the GOP leaders in Congress refused to negotiate with Democrats. We must pass a bipartisan solution to fund the government, guarantee health care for millions of kids & protect Dreamers. Americans expect & deserve it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2018

SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ, D-HAWAII

I’ve never seen such a flawed negotiation. No one is in charge. Speaker concerned about his right flank, Senate R’s waiting for POTUS, POTUS changes from moment to moment. No one is sure if they have leverage or are over a barrel. It’s as bad as it looks. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 20, 2018

REP. TIM RYAN, D-OHIO

1/ Republicans are choosing to use vulnerable populations as bargaining chips to play politics at the expense of those who need Congress to act. Welcome to the #TrumpShutdown. https://t.co/IAgqm7kT6c — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) January 20, 2018

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-NEW JERSEY

If anything, tonight has revealed once again – the President does not have compassion for our fellow Americans who he put in this perilous situation. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 20, 2018

SEN. JEFF MERKLEY, D-OREGON

President Trump has been rooting for a shutdown and now he's got it. #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/YrtbUffL0Y — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 20, 2018

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY, D-CONNECTICUT

Trump and Republicans refused to negotiate w Democrats, wrote a terrible bill, and now own this shutdown. Trump rooted for a shutdown, and now he got what he wanted. Bad night. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 20, 2018

REP. ANDRE CARSON, D-INDIANA

There should be no question over who is to blame for this government shutdown. Republicans control the White House, the Senate & the House. The American people deserve representatives that work for them, not ideology. #TrumpShutdown — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) January 20, 2018

REP. BARBARA LEE, D-CALIFORNIA

Make no mistake: Republican dysfunction & incompetence has led us to this #TrumpShutdown. The GOP controls every branch of government. And they can’t even keep the lights on. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 20, 2018

SEN. DOUG JONES, D-ALABAMA

"Because of CHIP and the many families in Alabama and around our country that would be put in jeopardy by a government shutdown, I felt compelled to vote yes." -Senator Jones statement on the federal government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/a9YJhVJG9G — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) January 20, 2018

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL, R-KENTUCKY

The facts before us are simple. Right now, the Democratic leader has no compromise immigration bill on the table. No bill exists. Why do Americans need to suffer from a government shutdown when he doesn’t even have an immigration bill? — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 20, 2018

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LOUISIANA

Democrats just voted to put immediate amnesty for illegal immigrants over paying our troops and continuing health insurance for poor children. Let that sink in. #SchumerShutdown https://t.co/iZCl7wCGQp — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 20, 2018

SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI, R-ALASKA

Shutting down the government is no way to govern. It is disruptive, harmful, wasteful, and impacts the thousands of Alaskans who are federal employees, contractors & all who rely on the services provided by our federal agencies. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 20, 2018

REP. PAUL GOSAR, R-ARIZONA

#ShumerShutdown. You can thank the Democrats for that. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 20, 2018

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY, R-IOWA

The house passed bill 2 keep govt running was voted down by democrat filibuster even tho Dems agreed w every provision in it Undeniably stupid How long will the Schumer Shutdown last? We must keep going until we open up govt — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 20, 2018

SEN. THOM TILLIS, R-NORTH CAROLINA

Tonight, the Senate Democrats forced a shutdown of the federal government, putting partisan politics over our servicemembers, veterans and kids relying on CHIP. Read my full statement: https://t.co/TcpFiZ10Uj pic.twitter.com/6z4H0iAoD9 — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 20, 2018

SEN. ORRIN HATCH, R-UTAH

The risk is that the American people won't hold them accountable for voting AGAINST ideas they've long agreed on to play political games with children's healthcare. But they will. They own this. #SchumerShutdown https://t.co/XJ59xKihWW #utpol — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 20, 2018

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO, R-WYOMING

Nobody benefits from shutting down the government, especially when there are ongoing threats to the security and safety of Americans. #SchumerShutdown — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) January 20, 2018

REP. BILL JOHNSON, R-OHIO

Tonight, Senate Democrats made the choice to strip funding from the Children's Health Insurance Program and deny our troops the support they deserve through the #SchumerShutdown. This is reckless, irresponsible, and wrong. https://t.co/c1dwDlPaV4 — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) January 20, 2018

REP. MARTHA ROBY, R-ALABAMA