Man Shot at University of Washington Protest, Hospitalized With 'Possible Life-Threatening Injury'

A man was hospitalized with a possible life-threatening injury after being shot by an unknown suspect in the abdomen Friday night at a protest at the University of Washington in Seattle, police said.

It is unclear who shot the man, as were the circumstances under which he was shot. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

According to ABC affiliate KOMO, the protest was pegged to the slated 7:30 p.m. speaking engagement of alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos, as well as those protesting Donald Trump's presidency.

"Officers working to remove one person with suspected gunshot wound to abdomen from crowd at UW campus demonstration," tweeted the Seattle Fire Department.