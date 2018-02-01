Former first lady Michelle Obama decided that Ellen Degeneres' birthday was a good time to re-enter public life.

Interested in Michelle Obama? Add Michelle Obama as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Michelle Obama news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Obama made her first television appearance since leaving the White House on the talk show host's 60th birthday episode, which was filmed earlier this week but is going to air this afternoon.

The two women have been friends for years, with Obama making multiple appearances on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" during her husband's presidency.

"Don't you miss her?" DeGeneres said to the cheering audience when Obama sat down for the chat.

Warner Bros.

In the second, longer clip of the interview that was released in advance of the full show, Obama opened up about her post-White House life, and shared some details about the family's new house, which she said is "in the neighborhood, down the street from the White House."

"We stayed in Washington because Sasha, our youngest, is a junior" in high school, she said.

"It is odd because now I have a door and a doorbell and people actually trip out when I come to my door and I open it. And the dogs, Bo and Sunny, don't know what a doorbell is so the doorbell rings and they're like 'Um, I never heard that before,'" Obama said.

She said that she picked out the family's house and oversaw the unpacking and decorating because her husband "was being the president when we moved so he didn't really have time to go househunting."

Warner Bros.

He may be regretting that decision now, apparently.

"He still talks about this. He got so shortchanged on this whole deal. He doesn't have enough closet space -- sorry -- he's got the smallest room for his office, and Sasha actually killed in this house. She has like this two-room suite it's all decked out. She's got like a living room area and a bedroom and she designed it, so he's really hating on her," Obama said.

He's not the only one. Malia, the eldest Obama daughter, is now a freshman at Harvard University, and her mom said that she has "a room up in the attic somewhere. She's away at college -- you don't waste rooms on college kids!"

Warner Bros.

The first clip that was released from Obama's visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" included the former first lady recounting the awkward moment when she didn't know what to do with the gift that Melania Trump handed her ahead of the inauguration.

A less confusing exchange unfolded in today's preview clip. showing Obama give Degeneres her 60th birthday gift. In a nod to a past appearance that Obama made on the talk show, where she and DeGeneres went shopping at CVS, the former first lady gave her a selection of gifts from the convenience store, including boxed wine (which they drank during their shopping trip) and a Chia pet in the shape of her husband's head.