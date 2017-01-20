Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at the Capitol today, and leaders from around the world offered well wishes and congratulations to America's new commander in chief.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his congratulations to his "friend."

The head of the U.K. Independence Party and leader of the Brexit movement, Nigel Farage, had kind words for Trump's inaugural address, tweeting, "A very strong speech by @POTUS. He means it."

However, not everyone was in a congratulatory mood.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox took to Twitter to criticize America's new president.

"Speaking of allegiance, Trump? Speaking of greatness? Speaking of success? America was already great and succesful [sic], then you happened!" Fox tweeted.

Fox, who has sparred with Trump on Twitter before, also tweeted, "Let America build bridges and railways in their land. The World will continue to go on building bridges and much more all over the globe."

Pope Francis sent the 45th president of the United States a message of "cordial good wishes" on the day of his inauguration.

"I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide," the pope wrote.