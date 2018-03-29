The Note: When events elude Trump's grasp

The TAKE with MaryAlice Parks

President Donald Trump continues to try to control what he can while facing the hard reality that some things may be out of his hands.

Yesterday, he took steps to get closer to that cabinet he actually wants. A secretary is out and he's hiring a friendly face. He looked for workarounds to still get money for his border wall - even broaching the idea that maybe the military could foot the bill.

Experts, lawmakers and advisers have asserted that last idea of his probably won’t fly. That’s just not how federal funding works. But that’s far from the only thing out of his grasp.

A judge, for instance, may decide whether he has to give a deposition in the ongoing legal battle over a non-disclosure agreement to keep an adult film star quiet.

And special counsel Robert Mueller may decide, for now, how and when the public learns more about the scope of the Russia investigation.

The RUNDOWN with Emily Goodin

The doctor is in.

The tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump continued Wednesday when he tweeted he was nominating his White House physician -- Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson -- as his new Veterans Affairs secretary.

This is the third major personnel upheaval in the past two weeks for an administration that's seen more than its fair share of chaos.

Outgoing secretary David Shulkin, in a statement about his departure, said the president should have “a cabinet member that he is comfortable with.”

But the people Trump seems most comfortable with are those he knows personally, who talk of him glowingly, and those he has seen do well – as in - those who get ratings and buzz on TV.

Jackson gave an unforgettable briefing in January in which he praised the president’s “excellent” health and said Trump was so fit he could live to 200 years old with a “better diet.”

Democratic senators will likely remember those words and put the doctor under a microscope with questions about them when Jackson has his confirmation hearing.

Where Shulkin’s credentials were praised – and he was confirmed by the Senate unanimously – expect lawmakers to ask Jackson everything from his qualifications to lead one of the largest government agencies to whether the president still eats McDonald's.

The TIP with Meghan Keneally

Sebastian Gorka left the White House seven months ago, and he's a frequent firebrand guest on Fox News, but that doesn't mean he's removing himself from the political landscape outside Washington.

The controversial former deputy assistant to the president is on the midterm campaign trail today to support Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward as part of a "Make America Safe Again" rally.

Gorka was the subject of scrutiny during his time in the White House for his alleged connection to a far-right Hungarian nationalist group, which he denies, and he's been criticized for his views on Islam.

The fight for right-wing Arizona voters, however, rages on in the Senate race to fill the seat being left open by the retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake. Ward is competing against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Rep. Martha McSally for the top spot among Republican primary candidates.

Gorka's backing is just the latest high-profile endorsement Ward has secured in recent months, including Sen. Rand Paul's and a donation from Republican megadonor Rebekah Mercer. And while that list used to include former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Ward has publicly distanced herself from him after the fallout from his "Fire and Fury" comments.

"I think the president is a Duraflame log and any time you throw him on a fire it blows into the stratosphere." Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on "The View" Wednesday.

