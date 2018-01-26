The Note: Mueller controls the clock as revelations come at a dizzying pace

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The war on and over Robert Mueller just got very real. And Mueller has tools to fight with, too.

The revelation, as reported by The New York Times, that President Donald Trump tried to fire the special counsel last summer puts new scrutiny on Mueller’s every move, from every conceivable direction.

This is information that Mueller almost certainly had before last night. (Remember: Mueller’s team spoke to White House counsel Don McGahn, and has spoken to other White House officials in a position to know, at length.)

This isn’t about hurting Mueller’s feelings, or even damaging his credibility. It’s also not about disproving the notion that the president hadn’t given “any thought” to the idea of firing Mueller, as he claimed last August.

This is about a pattern of behavior that could lead Mueller in particular directions when it comes to contemplating a final report or possible charges. It’s part of a portrait of a president as revelations about the special counsel's probe seem to come at an ever faster pace.

Republican efforts to undermine Mueller and the FBI under the man Trump did fire, James Comey, will likely intensify from here. But from all appearances, the special counsel has plenty to work with as he nears possible completion of his probe.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

The clock is ticking, but it’s not clear which way the hands are turning.

The president and his team yesterday finally outlined specific policies they want to see in any immigration bill. It was, on the one hand, a crucial development after what had been another week of lawmakers begging for input from the White House.

The proposal, which would provide a pathway to citizenship for the so-called Dreamers, fund a wall on the southern border and slash legal immigration, seems to have landed well with many Senate Republicans. Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who had been opposing each other on the topic, both applauded the effort and, while pointing at different aspects, said it was a step in the right direction.

But progressives and even more moderate Democratic leaders in the House say the proposal is a nonstarter.

Speaking alongside civil rights and immigration activists, these members point out that in his proposal the president both increased the amount of money he wants for the wall and cut opportunities for legal immigration for family members.

By so dramatically limiting other immigration programs too, as outlined in the plan, the president would really change the makeup of the country.

As with the shutdown showdown at the start of the week, the real power now likely lies in the hands of moderate Senate Democrats — a bloc of red state, blue dogs who are up for re-election and could either give the White House the votes it needs or demand something much more tailored.

The TIP with Emily Goodin

They are making a hire, and also sending a message.

Democrats have brought in an expert in cleaning up cyber security messes to “build up their cybersecurity defense” ahead of the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Bob Lord, a longtime Silicon Valley executive, makes his first foray into the political world as the new Chief Security Officer for the Democratic National Committee, according to a release from the committee.

The move comes after the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign were subject to embarrassing hacks from Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Lord is no stranger to cyber hacks, FBI investigations, and public relation messes.

He was Chief Information Security Officer at Yahoo, coming aboard after the 2013 and 2014 breaches there resulted in three billion users affected. He worked with the FBI to help identify the people who were involved. The incident resulted in a flood of lawsuits for Yahoo — and Verizon knocking $350 million off its offer to buy Yahoo.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Earlier today, President Trump met with the president of Rwanda at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The meeting comes on the tail end of a controversy in which the president described, and later denied describing, African countries as “s---hole” nations.

The president will later address the World Economic Forum before returning to D.C. for the weekend. Melania Trump, the first lady, left for Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

After a busy start to the week ending the government shutdown, the House and the Senate are both out of session. There are no hearings today.

This Week on ‘This Week’: As the White House outlines its immigration proposal, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., comes exclusively to “This Week” Sunday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Fake news, folks. Fake news," Trump told reporters in Davos, denying the New York Times report that he ordered Special Counsel Robert Mueller fired.

NEED TO READ

Trump demanded Mueller be fired, but backed off after White House counsel refused: Report. President Donald Trump ordered the firing of Robert Mueller last June, but he retracted his demand after White House counsel Donald F. McGhan II said he would resign from his post rather than execute the president's order, The New York Times reported Thursday night. (ABC News) http://abcn.ws/2BuehM9

White House unveils new 'bottom line' immigration proposal. The White House will present a new immigration framework to Congress next week, stating it will offer a pathway to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million undocumented immigrants brought into the United States as children in exchange for billions in funds for a border wall and significant new restrictions to legal immigration. (Alexander Mallin) http://abcn.ws/2DPzqWj

House Democrats to bring 'Dreamers,' sexual assault victims to President Trump's State of the Union Address. Several House Democrats will bring Dreamers as guests to next Tuesday's State of the Union Address, a move that comes as the White House announced it will present a new immigration framework to Congress Monday that offers a pathway to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million children brought to the U.S. illegally. (Emily Goodin) http://abcn.ws/2ndmwXY

DOJ says missing FBI text messages recovered, senator backs off 'secret society' claim. Thursday, in the wake of news reports quoting the fuller text message, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee told reporters “it’s a real possibility” that Strzok and Page cited a “secret society” in jest, and he said he’s now considering releasing more messages sent between the pair. (Mike Levine) http://abcn.ws/2DCXGb2

Trump touts relationship with May, threatens Palestinian aid at Davos gathering of global elite. President Donald Trump is making the case for his “America First” agenda Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, taking his sales pitch on the U.S. economy to the alpine ski village that annually hosts the glitzy gathering of the global business and political elite he repeatedly criticized in his campaign for the White House. (Katherine Faulders and Benjamin Siegel) http://abcn.ws/2DOCIsK

U.S. opts out of test designed to teach students to spot biased reporting. The United States - along with the U.K and 42 other countries - has opted out of a standardized test designed, in part, to assess whether children can spot "biases" in news reports, the international Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development confirms to ABC News. (Erin Dooley) http://abcn.ws/2DG1Jr6

Pa. congressman won't run for re-election despite denying sexually harassing aide. Rep. Patrick Meehan, who is facing an ethics investigation after he purportedly used taxpayer dollars in a settlement with an aide who alleged sexual harassment, will not run for re-election, according to a media report. (John Parkinson) http://abcn.ws/2EaeZRC

Attorney general applauds end to 'American carnage,' as new FBI stats show mixed crime picture. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced the end of “carnage" across the United States, referencing a line in President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural address. (Benjamin Siu) http://abcn.ws/2DD4WaW

FCC: Person who sent false Hawaii missile alert refusing to cooperate. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee who mistakenly sent out a mobile alert warning of an incoming ballistic missile is refusing to cooperate with the Federal Communications Commission investigation, an FCC official said Thursday on Capitol Hill. (Jeffrey Cook) http://abcn.ws/2rFQ3yN

Oprah Winfrey says she won't run for president in 2020. After her impassioned speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, fans were calling for Oprah Winfrey to run for President in 2020 and the idea spread quickly. (Michael Rothman) http://abcn.ws/2ncraFB

Amtrak engineer appeared to lose track of where he was, NTSB says. The engineer of an Amtrak train that derailed over a bridge in Washington State in December said he missed a mile marker and a speed sign prior to the fatal crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. (Jeffrey Cook) http://abcn.ws/2DONbEw

Tom Steyer, the Democratic billionaire and mega donor who launched a campaign to impeach Trump, won’t be giving his money to Democratic groups in 2018 — including the DNC, the DSCC or the DCCC — because of the decision to reopen the government without a deal on DACA, Fortune reports. http://for.tn/2FeDk8m

The New York Times takes a look at the state of democracy, both in the world and in the United States, in a video and interactive piece, “Is there something wrong with democracy?” http://nyti.ms/2rEqEpp

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the key political moments of the day ahead. Please check back on Monday for the latest.