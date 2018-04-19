The Note: North Korea a foreign policy game changer for Trump?

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Don’t look now – and you can be forgiven for not having the bandwidth to look at all in this direction – but something intriguing and possibly game changing is happening inside President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

A face-to-face meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un is closer than ever to becoming reality as Washington digests the fact that his choice for secretary of state made a secret trip to North Korea.

“We’ve never been in a position like this with that regime,” the president said at his news conference, this time most likely not overstating his case.

His trip notwithstanding, CIA director Mike Pompeo still lacks the public commitments to ensure Senate confirmation. And the sting from the public contradictions over sanctions on Russia – revealing a rare break between the president and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley – lingers.

It’s not pretty. But a whole lot of Republicans and even Democrats would take results over messy process.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Is one of the bluest states drowning under the anticipation of a Democratic wave?

Take two big political headlines in major California races yesterday.

Billionaire Tom Steyer backed state senator Kevin de León's insurgent challenge to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, potentially making that race even more intense after the state party did not endorse the state’s senior senator this cycle.

And then the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee formally picked a favorite in a crowded primary for a Southern California congressional seat. Six Democrats are currently on the ballot in the California-39 race. As a result, Democratic party officials have been concerned the group could split the vote and allow the top two Republicans to advance to a general they think they should win.

The DCCC notably did not pick the Emily’s List female candidate – or either of the other top fundraisers. Instead, it went with the independently wealthy candidate who has promised self-financing if needed and was formerly a Republican.

The two developments tell two different stories. The first: a potential commentary on the power and frustration of the far(ther) left that wants to see more “resistance”-style politics in Washington. The second: a sign of concern that potentially must-have seats for the party - if they want to re-take the House - are still not in the bag.

The TIP with Mike Levine

Remember Edward Snowden?

The former NSA contractor who stole troves of highly-sensitive secrets from the U.S. government hasn’t been in the news much lately.

But one of the nation’s top intelligence officials, National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director Bill Evanina, says the damage from Snowden’s disclosures is only getting worse – and so far only one percent of what he stole five years ago has been released.

“So we don’t see this issue ending anytime soon,” Evanina said Wednesday at the Aspen Institute in Washington. According to Evanina, more Snowden material has been disclosed in the past year than ever before, but most of the disclosures have shown up in German media so it’s not getting as much attention.

“There has been no drop-off in Snowden-related damage, but there’s been less interest” in the United States, he said.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Any Republican senator that hasn't been conflicted over this presidency is either comatose or is pretty useless in their blindness. And we’ve got some of both, of course." – Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker when asked by ABC News' Political Director Rick Klein whether he would support Trump for president again, after saying his answer changes by the hour.

