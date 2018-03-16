The Note: More political shock waves possible

The TAKE with Emily Goodin

The ground shook for Republicans on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue this week with signs there may be more tremors to come.

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump fired his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. And, on Tuesday night, House Republicans appeared to take a beating in a Pennsylvania district the president carried by 20 points in 2016.

The White House has not ruled out more firings and a game of musical cabinet chairs consumed Washington this week.

Trump himself, when asked by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, said “there’ll always be change.”

Both events may signal that there are more shock waves for Republicans on the horizon.

The weather’s not much better for the GOP on the Capitol Hill side of the nation’s capital.

Republican leaders warned their incumbents to get serious about their campaigns and fretted that more GOP lawmakers could retire.

But Democrats, feeling bullish after Conor Lamb’s strong performance in Pennsylvania’s special election, could face their own shakeup next week.

Tuesday’s primary in Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District could see incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski lose to a progressive challenger — and no lawmaker likes to see a colleague lose in a primary.

It’s also a race with tremors of an issue that has long plagued the party — the progressive wing vs. the establishment favorite.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Politics so often still feels like a game about who’s the biggest boogeyman.

The results of the Pennsylvania special election seemed to indicate President Trump was a great motivator for Democrats than Nancy Pelosi was for Republicans. Outside Republican groups spent millions on an anti-Leader Pelosi, pro-tax cut message and it was not enough even in a solid red district.

Democrat Conor Lamb’s casual dismissal of Pelosi seemed to neutralize that GOP attack and interestingly Democrats in Washington, even Pelosi herself, seemed okay with that tack of his… at least for now.

After all, Democrats this week feel they are winning on policy arguments. In Washington, D.C., in Pennsylvania and around the country, on issues from gun control to health care and taxes, it was a good week for the blue team.

However, the next question will be: Is there a tipping point? It is hard to imagine Pelosi will accept a majority of Democratic candidates distancing themselves from her, even if they stand with her on major policy questions. What does it mean for the future of House Democrats if they do?

The TIP with Alexander Mallin

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a cameo in the West Wing press office yesterday, stopping by to mingle with some of his former assistants ahead of the Shamrock Bowl reception in the East Room.

Spicer insisted he wasn't in the building looking to get his old job back, despite the recently announced departure of White House communications director Hope Hicks. At the ceremony, Spicer also told reporters he had not yet had a chance to speak with the president.

Since his departure from the White House last July, Spicer has been making the rounds on the cable news circuit while he continues work on his book "The Briefing."

Spicer has promised the book will provide a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of his often rocky tenure for President Trump's first seven months in office that helped make him one of the most controversial press secretaries in history.

President Trump has lunch with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen at 12:30 p.m.

A vigil marking the 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre in Vietnam is held in Lafayette Square at 12 p.m.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies holds a discussion on responding to Russian cyber threats at 1:30 p.m.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.” – Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump in a statement about ending their marriage.

