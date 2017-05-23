The Note: Russia hearings will bring more noise - and a notable silence

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

22 dead, 59 injured in an explosion at a Manchester arena believed to be caused by a suicide bomber

It’s day four of Trump’s foreign trip and so far today he’s met with Palestinian President Abbas in Bethlehem, visited and delivered remarks at Yad Vashem, and gave a speech at the Israel Museum

First Comey, now it’s the director of NSA and DNI who Trump asked to push back against the FBI’s probe into possible Trump-Russia collusion, WaPo reports

Mike Flynn is planning on pleading the Fifth rather than turning over documents to Congress

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered byin life. I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that is a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that is what they are. They are losers.” - President Trump on the deadly Manchester attack

He’s making himself “very clear.”would never have given Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn a White House job - that’s if it was up to him, of course. There’s still all that talk of the New Jersey governor getting a White House job at some point; if that happens, he’ll come having said, basically, “told you so.” Christie said he didn’t “need to feel vindicated,” but he was right about Flynn. "If I were president-elect of the United States,let alone give him a job," Christie said. He also made it known—again—he doesn’t think his old friend is being well-served by staff, or by his own tweeting: “I think the president could be better served than he's been served," Christie told reporters.

That’s what the head of the Office of Government Ethics has to say about how the White House isthe list of which former lobbyists got special waivers to serve in the government. It’s aof a feud between the OGE and the White House legal team, which has argued that top officials are not legally obligated to comply with longstanding ethics rules. OGE Chairman Walter Shaub hit back at the administration’s attempt to block the release of information about the secret waivers, and said the administration must comply with the order by June 1. It sets up a showdown that could involve pressure from members of Congress concerned about weakening the OGE’s oversight powers, ABC News’ Alexander Mallin reports.

Former CIA Directoris slated to appear before the House Intel Committee today as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Expect that Washington Post report to come up as DNIand NSA Directortestify before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Trump's first budget calls for deep cuts to Medicaid, other safety net programs. President Trump's first budget proposal to Congress includes $1.7 trillion in mandatory spending cuts over 10 years, including $800 billion from Medicaid and $193 billion from food stamps, in an effort to balance the federal budget. The proposal for Fiscal Year 2018 includes sunny projections for economic growth and tax revenue. http://abcn.ws/2qP6RBj

Top Dem: Mike Flynn appeared to have lied to investigators. In a letter today to the committee’s chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, urged the oversight chairman to subpoena the White House for documents that detail its process for vetting Flynn. Cummings said new documents show Flynn lied to investigators who were conducting his security clearance review. http://abcn.ws/2rKw9hZ

Flynn invokes 5th Amendment, stirring up legal debate. Flynn, through his lawyers Monday, invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to hand over documents subpoenaed by a Senate committee. The Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Flynn's personal documents on May 10, after he declined to cooperate with its April 28 request in relation to the panel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. http://abcn.ws/2qQR3vV

GOP delays decision on Obamacare payments. House Republicans and the Trump administration, seeking to end payments on Obamacare subsidies, have requested a 90-day extension on the cost-sharing reductions, a move decried by some Democrats. In the lawsuit House v. Price (previously known as House v. Burwell), Republicans argue that the Obama administration was not authorized to make the payments, which total $175 billion over 10 years. http://abcn.ws/2q55sYh

WHO’S TWEETING?

@AshleyRParker: NEWS: The White House has settled on four finalists for Trump's outside legal counsel team. W/ @costareports https://t.co/jnfxJePMct

@FreedomPartners: New analysis examining how major U.S. industries would be impacted by the trillion dollar #BAT consumer tax. http://bit.ly/2pTvI31

@PressSec: .@POTUS has spoken with U.K. Prime Minister @theresa_may to offer condolences and support on behalf of the US #manchesterattack

@frontlinepbs: The inside story of Steve Bannon's personal crusade to dramatically transform America #frontlinePBS 10/9c @PBS: http://to.pbs.org/2qrMEkN