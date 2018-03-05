The Note: Trump family under pressure

The TAKE with Rick Klein

“I like chaos,” President Donald Trump joked Saturday night at the Gridiron Club Dinner.

But that joke is on him. More specifically, it’s on his inner circle, and especially his own family, as White House dysfunction spills over into improvisational policymaking on trade and maybe guns and immigration.

From Steve Bannon through Rob Porter and now Jared Kushner, 2018 has been subsumed by staff drama inside the Trump White House. Hanging over it all is a battle the president himself is continuing to wage on his own attorney general – who awkwardly sat a few seats away from him at the Gridiron.

Reading just slightly between the lines drawn by Chris Christie and Reince Priebus on “This Week” Sunday, a consensus among Trump loyalists begins to emerge. The president, in their view, needs another staff shakeup – this time starting with members of his own family.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Primary voters head to the polls in Texas on Tuesday, officially kicking off the 2018 midterm cycle. Up and down their ballots, they will find a record-number of female candidates and, based on interviews, fundraising numbers and early voting totals, it is clear all of the new candidates are formidable.

The high caliber of candidates this cycle, including first-time female candidates, has been notable across the country, and those running in Texas are no exception. They bring diverse ethnic, socio-economic and career backgrounds, as well as a refreshing amount of purpose and frankness to their answers and campaigning.

Voters we have talked to in Texas are, unsurprisingly, concerned about a range of issues, including the president's tweets, education, health care, jobs and immigration.

What has been surprising is how often their ideas and opinions on tough policy questions do not easily align with the rhetoric from the two parties back in Washington. For instance, plenty of self-described conservatives and Republicans in Texas have told us they believe in extending more pathways to citizenship for Dreamers and other laborers already in the country.

The TIP with Rachel Scott

Early voter turnout has been high in Texas among Democrats - who've shown enthusiasm in highly-competitive races like Texas' 7th Congressional District - or TX-07.

Democrats cast more ballots than Republicans during early voting, according to state election figures for cumulative in-person and mail-in ballots. Throughout the 11 days of early voting, Democrats cast 465,245 ballots – nearly 45,000 more than Republicans - who cast 420,329 ballots.

Democrats, with nearly 53% early voting, doubled their turnout in the 2014 midterm election. In Harris County, which includes Houston and a large part of TX-07, Democratic turnout jumped from 30,108 in 2014 to 87,916 in 2018.

While the early voting numbers are revealing, political strategists caution voter turnout on election day still will be key to the outcome. TX-07 surrounds the Houston suburbs and has become a top target for Democrats in 2018 after Clinton flipped the long-standing red district to blue in 2016. Several Democrats and one Republican are running in hopes of unseating GOP Rep. John Culberson, who is up for re-election.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

• President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu at noon.

• President Trump meets with the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at 2 p.m.

• Vice President Pence speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference this evening.

• The Congressional Hispanic Caucus holds a news conference to discuss the DACA deadline President Trump originally set for today.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"He feels like that was ... the first sin, the original sin, and he feels slighted by it." – Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, on ABC's "This Week," explaining President Trump's view of Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself from overseeing the Russia investigation.

NEED TO READ

