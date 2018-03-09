A former senior adviser to President Obama weighed in on news of President Trump's plan to meet with North Korea's leader, saying "We should all be rooting for him."

If the planned May event with Kim Jong Un comes to fruition, Trump will be the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a leader of the North Korea. The decision to meet with Kim also appears to be a sharp change from Trump's previous threats of "fire and fury" against the rogue nation and his calling Kim "little rocket man".

"I think we should all welcome diplomacy over fire and fury, I think that's right," Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Obama, said on "The View" Friday. "Do I hope this works? Sure I do. We should all be rooting for him."

However, Jarrett warned that "negotiating with a nuclear state is not something you do on a drive-by." She recalled the Obama administration's engaging in "months of due diligence" to prepare for negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program.

"So far, whether it's immigration or guns, just like last week, or health care, they've kind of been all over the map," Jarrett said of the Trump administration's policy stances. "On the world stage? You can't do that."

"We structured parameters," Jarrett said of her own experience with the nuclear deal with Iran. "We said what we would do, what we wouldn't do, and we put in place a process where we can figure out, were they actually complying with the deal?"

Jarrett commented on the concern that a U.S. president's meeting with Kim could validate his regime.

"You elevate him," Jarrett said. "That's why for Iran, we wanted to make sure ... we had our ducks in a row."