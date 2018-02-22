Vice President Mike Pence said the school safety will be a top national priority in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, a day after participating in a listening session at the White House with students and families affected by mass shootings.

"As the president has said, no child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school," he said, adding that the president has called on Congress to strengthen background checks and asked the Justice Department to regulate devices like bump stocks used to change rifles into machine guns.

"Later this week when the president meets with the nation's governors in our nation's capitol we'll make the safety of the nation's schools and our students our top national priority," he said.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with education officials today to discuss school safety.

