Former presidents Bush 'pray for Charlottesville' and 'reject racial bigotry'

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush released a joint statement today, in response to racial tensions sparked by the violence this weekend during protests over a Confederate monument in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms," the statement, released Wednesday, said.

"As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights," the statement continued. "We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country."

The Bushes are the only remaining former presidents who are Republicans.

Former Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama posted statements on Twitter on Saturday August 12, when much of the violence took place.

Clinton tweeted first, writing "Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville."

Obama shared a quote from Nelson Mandela over the course of three tweets, the first of which is now the most liked tweet in the history of Twitter.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite," the quote reads.

The only former president who has not issued a statement is 92-year-old Jimmy Carter, a Democrat.

President Donald Trump has spoken repeatedly about Charlottesville, including some comments that have prompted widespread criticism.