Special counsel Robert Mueller's financial disclosures released

The financial disclosure form for Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who was named special counsel in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, has been released.

The form lists the income he received from previous jobs, speaking engagements and investments as well as assets.

The document will likely be closely scrutinized by Mueller's critics and the president's legal team, which is quietly "investigating the investigators," sources previously told ABC News.

The biggest source of income listed on the forms is his the law firm where he used to work, WilmerHale. His partnership share and draw is listed as $3,455,876.

He also listed a number of speaking engagements, but the specific incomes were not listed for each. Some of the best-known groups that he spoke to, according to the documents, include Goldman Sachs, the Nuclear Energy Institute, and the Jewish Federation of Greater LA in 2015, and then Citi and the Ford Motor Company in 2016.

Mueller is listed as providing legal services to Apple, Facebook, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the , all of whom are listed as clients of WilmerHale.

