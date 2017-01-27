Sunday on ‘This Week’: Sean Spicer, Sen. Mitch McConnell, and Robert Gates

After President Donald Trump’s first full week in office, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, come to “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Robert Gates.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican pollster and ABC News contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson, Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, NPR “All Things Considered” co-host Audie Cornish, and ABC News contributor LZ Granderson.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

