Supreme Court allows parts of Trump travel ban to take effect

The Supreme Court said today that it is allowing parts of President Trump's travel ban to go into effect and that the court will hear arguments in the case in October.

The announcement comes on the last day of the court's term before summer recess.

In allowing parts of the travel ban to take effect, the court narrowed the scope of injunctions put on Trump's executive order by lower courts.

The Supreme Court is allowing to go into effect the executive order's temporary ban on entry into the U.S. of citizens of six Muslim-majority nations, but with an exception for people with bona fide connections to the United States. That includes foreign nationals with familial connections in the U.S., students who have been already admitted into an American university, or workers with existing job offers in the U.S.

For people with these bona fide connections, the injunctions put in place by the lower courts are upheld and these individuals will not be banned under the executive order from coming into the U.S.

But anyone else from the six listed countries -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- and refugees who do not have bona fide connections to the U.S. will be subject to the temporary ban on entry into the United States.

The high court's order issued today was a per curium order, meaning that there was no specific author identified, but three of the more conservative justices -- Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch -- all wrote separately to say that they supported reversing the lower courts' injunctions in full and letting the ban go completely into effect.

Trump's executive order, titled "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States" was issued in March. It ordered a 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. of people from the six predominantly Muslim countries and a 120-day suspension on accepting refugees from anywhere in the world.

