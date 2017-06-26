Trump hails Supreme Court's partial reinstatement of travel ban 'clear victory for our national security'

Jun 26, 2017, 1:30 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, June 15, 2017, during an event on Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives. PlaySusan Walsh/AP Photo
WATCH Supreme Court allows parts of Trump travel ban to take effect

President Trump today joined supporters in declaring a “clear victory” after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to allow parts of his travel ban to take effect.

While the ban will apply, effective Thursday, to people from the six predominantly countries listed on Trump’s March revised executive order -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- who do not have a ”credible claim” of “bona fide connections” to the United States, the high court will also hear arguments on Trump’s travel ban when it reconvenes in October.

Here is a range of the reactions.

Supreme Court allows parts of Trump travel ban to take effect

In support of the travel ban

President Donald Trump:

Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security. It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective.

As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm. I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive.

My number one responsibility as Commander in Chief is to keep the American people safe. Today's ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation's homeland. I am also particularly gratified that the Supreme Court’s decision was 9-0.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway:

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.

Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn.

Against the travel ban

Director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project Omar Jadwat

“President Trump’s Muslim ban violates the fundamental constitutional principle that government cannot favor or disfavor any one religion. Courts have repeatedly blocked this indefensible and discriminatory ban. The Supreme Court now has a chance to permanently strike it down.”

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez

“Donald Trump’s Muslim ban is an unconstitutional and un-American assault on our country’s foundation of religious freedom. As a nation, our diversity is our greatest strength, and we cannot allow such prejudice to shut the doors of progress. Democrats will continue to fight this hatred every step of the way.”

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev.

ABC News' Lauren Pearle contributed to this report.