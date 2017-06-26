President Trump today joined supporters in declaring a “clear victory” after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to allow parts of his travel ban to take effect.

While the ban will apply, effective Thursday, to people from the six predominantly countries listed on Trump’s March revised executive order -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- who do not have a ”credible claim” of “bona fide connections” to the United States, the high court will also hear arguments on Trump’s travel ban when it reconvenes in October.

Here is a range of the reactions.

In support of the travel ban

President Donald Trump:

Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security. It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective.

As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm. I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive.

My number one responsibility as Commander in Chief is to keep the American people safe. Today's ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation's homeland. I am also particularly gratified that the Supreme Court’s decision was 9-0.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway:

@.POTUS Constitutional and statutory authority on this are compelling. https://t.co/JjlftRh7Mu — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) June 26, 2017

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.

Solid SCOTUS victory today for @POTUS Trump and common sense. National Security before PC. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) June 26, 2017

Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn.

Great news for @POTUS and the American people! We must put the safety of our families first. #MakeAmericaSafeAgain https://t.co/hfbeeckmlW — Diane Black (@RepDianeBlack) June 26, 2017

Against the travel ban

Director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project Omar Jadwat

“President Trump’s Muslim ban violates the fundamental constitutional principle that government cannot favor or disfavor any one religion. Courts have repeatedly blocked this indefensible and discriminatory ban. The Supreme Court now has a chance to permanently strike it down.”

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez

“Donald Trump’s Muslim ban is an unconstitutional and un-American assault on our country’s foundation of religious freedom. As a nation, our diversity is our greatest strength, and we cannot allow such prejudice to shut the doors of progress. Democrats will continue to fight this hatred every step of the way.”

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Muslim travel ban has no merit & offensive to our nation’s core values. Disappointed SCOTUS decision will allow partial ban to take effect — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) June 26, 2017

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

President Trump’s un-American #MuslimBan violates our Constitution and will not make us safe. https://t.co/PeCByfni5n — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBookerOffice) June 26, 2017

I am disappointed by today’s Supreme Court decision to reinstate a portion of Trump’s #MuslimBan — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBookerOffice) June 26, 2017

Ultimately, I hope the Supreme Court will strike down the #MuslimBan, because it violates the law — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBookerOffice) June 26, 2017

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev.

I hope the #SupremeCourt sees @realdonaldtrump's travel ban for what it is -- a divisive unconstitutional, un-American act. #NoBanNoWall https://t.co/kCiyXWCixB — Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen (@RepKihuen) June 26, 2017

ABC News' Lauren Pearle contributed to this report.