Trump responds to NYC attack: Suspect is 'a very sick and deranged person'

President Donald Trump called the driver who killed at least eight people in New York City this afternoon a "sick and deranged person."

"In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!"

The attack took place on a bike path on Manhattan's West Side just after 3 p.m. The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, 29, of Tampa, Florida, was taken into custody. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared the incident a "cowardly act of terror" at a press conference.

A statement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump was briefed on the incident by Chief of Staff John Kelly and would be continually updated as additional details were learned.

Shortly after Trump's tweet, Vice President Mike Pence added that he was "saddened by the tragedy in NYC" and that "those responsible must be held accountable."