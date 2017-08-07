Trump to stay in New York for 1st time as president

President Donald Trump will travel to New York City for meetings next week during his 17-day working vacation from Washington, a White House official confirmed Monday.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that he was "working hard" in Bedminster, New Jersey, "while [the] White House goes through long planned renovation."

Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The White House reported that Trump will stay overnight at Trump Tower sometime during the "beginning portion" of next week, but did not provide additional details about his schedule or the total length of his stay.

While Trump has garnered criticism for frequent trips to his privately-owned clubs in Florida and New Jersey -- he has traveled seven times to Mar-a-Lago since the inauguration, for example -- he has yet to return to his 58-story Fifth Avenue skyscraper since the inauguration in January. He first returned to his hometown for a summit with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in May.

Last week, the United States Secret Service moved out of its command post in Trump Tower after a disagreement over lease terms between the General Services Administration and the Trump Organization. For now, the Secret Service is operating out of a command post on the sidewalk in front of the building as it "continues to work with GSA" to acquire a new location.

Before leaving for New York, Trump will be joined in Bedminster for a day by Vice President Mike Pence. The White House said that Pence and a number of senior policy advisers and cabinet secretaries will be arriving on various occasions for meetings on health care, tax reform and other pieces of the administration's agenda.

ABC News' Benjamin Siegel contributed to this story.