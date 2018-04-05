Trump says he didn't know about Stormy Daniels payment

Apr 5, 2018, 5:21 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., April 5, 2018.PlayEvan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump responded for the first time on Thursday to questions about a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One following an appearance in West Virginia, Trump was asked if he knew about the $130,000 payment Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen arranged for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, as she was shopping the story of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump to several major media outlets shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

“No,” Trump responded.

PHOTO: Stormy Daniels attends the 2016 Adult Video News Awards on Jan. 23, 2016 in Las Vegas.Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, FILE
Stormy Daniels attends the 2016 Adult Video News Awards on Jan. 23, 2016 in Las Vegas.

Trump claimed not to know where the money Cohen used came from, ignored a question about whether he ever set up a fund that Cohen could draw from, and directed further inquiries to the attorney himself.

“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen,” Trump said. “Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.”

