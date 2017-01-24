President Donald Trump is set to unveil executive actions on immigration -- one of his central campaign promises -- and could move to suspend some immigration from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, either temporarily or "indefinitely," said sources familiar with the plans that have been under consideration.

The sources also expect any impending Trump action could also impact refugees from countries with Muslim populations. Trump proposed a ban on all Muslim immigration on a temporary basis early on in the campaign, but has since amended his position.

ABC News has learned that Trump is expected to visit the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday as he prepares to unveil his first executive actions on immigration, according to congressional and administration sources.

On Tuesday night, Trump tweeted that his plans for Wednesday centered on national security and one of his main campaign vows, building a wall on the southern border.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump did not provide additional details.

Sources outside the government familiar with the Trump team proposals say they expect any presidential action will not impact young immigrants currently benefiting from former President Barack Obama's initiative known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which provides temporary legal protection and work permits.

The White House declined to confirm a Trump visit to DHS or comment on any planned executive actions.

During the campaign, Trump promised swift action on immigration on "Day One" in office. He pledged to cancel all federal funding to sanctuary cities, suspend immigration countries with ties to terrorism, investigate abuses of visa programs and deport criminal undocumented immigrants.

“On Day One, I’m going to begin swiftly removing criminal illegal immigrants from this country," Trump said at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, in August. "I promise you, from the first day in office -- the first thing I’m going to do, the first piece of paper that I’m going to sign is we’re gonna get rid of these people ... Day One."

The Senate confirmed Gen. John Kelly, Trump's pick to head Homeland Security, on Friday.