Trump Touts Benefits of 'Good Relationship' With Russia, Blames Democrats' 'Negligence' for Hacking

Jan 7, 2017, 10:45 AM ET
PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Dec. 28, 2016. PlayEvan Vucci/AP Photo
Less than a day after getting an intelligence report on Russia's alleged interference in the presidential election, Donald Trump asserted that the U.S. will benefit from a better relationship with Russia and that the hacking is an issue only because Democrats are 'totally embarrassed' by their election loss.

The president-elect posted a series of tweets on Russia this morning.

Trump also said the hacking was possible only because of "gross negligence" by the Democratic National Committee, and that the cyberattack "is discussed" only because of Democrats' embarrassment over their loss.

