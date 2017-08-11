Trump says U.S. military solutions for North Korea are 'locked and loaded'

As tensions with North Korea escalate, President Trump said in a tweet that U.S. military solutions are "now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

While on a working vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, the president this week warned North Korean leader Kim Jung Un and his regime on Tuesday that if they continue to threaten the U.S., they will be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that perhaps that warning "wasn't tough enough."