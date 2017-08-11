Trump says U.S. military solutions for North Korea are 'locked and loaded'

Aug 11, 2017, 7:53 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a security briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Aug. 10, 2017.PlayEvan Vucci/AP
WATCH Trump issues new warning for North Korea

As tensions with North Korea escalate, President Trump said in a tweet that U.S. military solutions are "now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."

Trump: 'Fire and fury' warning to North Korea 'wasn't tough enough'

How a North Korean attack could play out: Analysts

Mattis: War with North Korea would be 'catastrophic'

While on a working vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, the president this week warned North Korean leader Kim Jung Un and his regime on Tuesday that if they continue to threaten the U.S., they will be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that perhaps that warning "wasn't tough enough."