'This Week' Transcript 7-30-17: Tom Price, John Podesta, Sergei Ryabkov

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: President Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price joins me now. Mr. Secretary, this week, President Trump said you were responsible for the passage of the health care bill. Here’s what he said about you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Hopefully he’s going to get the votes tomorrow to start our path toward killing this horrible thing known as Obamacare that’s really hurting us.

He better get them! Oh, he better -- otherwise I’ll say, Tom, you’re fired! I’ll get somebody.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: Safe to say, you still have your job, and I know you say it was a joke. But there was a message to you there. What could you have done differently? Do you feel you let the president down?

TOM PRICE, SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: Oh, I think what that statement was, one, I think it was -- it was a humorous comment that the president made. But I think what it highlighted is the seriousness with which he takes this issue. He understands that the American people are hurting because of Obamacare. We’ve got over 30 percent of the counties across this nation that only have one insurer offering coverage. We’ve got premiums up. We’ve got deductibles up. We’ve got insurance companies fleeing the market.

The president understands that this -- that Obamacare right now is not working for the patients across this land, and that’s what he wants to fix. That’s what his passion is.

RADDATZ: Well, the president also talked repeatedly this week about letting Obamacare implode. As recently as Friday, he was calling for that.

But this is what he said last February.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMPRICE: From a purely political standpoint, the single best thing we can do is nothing. Let it implode completely. But it’s not the right thing to do for the American people. Not the right thing to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: So what is it going to be? Is he going to let it implode or, as he says, do the right thing for the American people?

PRICE: Well, I think what the president said is that it’s not the right thing to do because it hurts people. What the president -- again, the president’s passion about this is that he understands that this system may be working for Washington. It may be working for insurance companies. But it’s not working for patients.

And that’s where his passion. That’s why he keeps coming back to this and saying, look, Senate, do your job. Congress, do your job. You said for seven years that you’re -- that you were going to repeal and replace Obamacare. Now get to work and get it done.

RADDATZ: But this week, he said he was going to let it implode. Is that what he’s going to do?

PRICE: No, I think again the fact -- that punctuates the concern that he has about getting this moved in the right direction. There are people -- we were in the White House this past week with the president and four families. One little fellow, Monty Weir (ph), a three-year-old little fellow with spina bifida. Their insurance company -- this is a challenge for anybody, but what it means is you’ve got to have a single physician caring for you throughout the extent of that treatment. And their insurance has changed three times in three years because of Obamacare.

This is a system, again, that’s not working for patients, and that’s what the president understands. That’s what he appreciates. That’s why he’s so passionate about making cetain that he does all that he can to get this repealed and replaced with --

RADDATZ: But he says --

PRICE: -- a system that works for patients.

RADDATZ: -- let it -- let Obamacare implode, then deal. What does that mean?

PRICE: Well, I -- again, I think what that does is punctuate the seriousness with which he understands the American people are having to deal with the current situation.

RADDATZ: So how’s he going to deal with it?

PRICE: We’ve got (INAUDIBLE) that are paying premiums of $1000 a month out there, and then they’ve got a deductible of $1000. If you’re making $40,000, $50,000, $60,000 out there and you’ve got an Obamacare plan, by and large you’ve got an insurance card but you don’t have any care because you can’t afford the deductible. You can’t afford to get the care that your physician recommends for you.

So, again, this system isn’t working for patients. That’s where the president’s passion is, and that’s why he believes so strongly that we need to do whatever we can do to repeal and replace.

RADDATZ: OK, let’s talk about what you’re going to do. HHS has the ability to further destabilize the marketplace by stopping cost-sharing payments to insurers, not enforcing the individual mandate, working internally to undermine it. You have said nobody is interested in sabotaging this system.

So are you going to help it implode or try to fix it?

PRICE: That -- the responsibility of the department is to improve the health and the safety and the well-being of the American people, and we take that mission extremely seriously. Which is why we are so passionate about making certain that we’ve got a health care system, again, that works for patients.

Right now, you’ve got a system that’s not working for patients. You’ve got folks who give us calls every single day and let us know that the concern that they have about their inability to get care for their family. We’ve got calls from physicians across this land who let us know that they’re no longer able to take care of the patients that they -- they’re charged with caring for because of the rules and the regulations that are coming out of Washington.

So the ACA, Obamacare, had -- it stated 1,442 times, one thousand four hundred forty-two times -- the Secretary shall, or the Secretary may. And what the previous administration did was made it so it was harder to care for patient sand drove up the costs of coverage and drove up the costs of care.

We’re going to look at every single one of those rules and regulations, all 1,442 of them, and determine does it drive up costs? Does it drive down costs? Does it help patients? Does it hurt patients? And when it drives up costs and hurts patients, we’re going to move in the other direction.

RADDATZ: Secretary Price, I just want to go back this -- the president saying imploding. It’s what the president is proposing, letting the existing system fail. Putting the needs of patients first.

I understand you views on Obamacare.

PRICE: Martha, the current system is imploding. The president has stated it. I understand it. The American people understand it. Again, you’ve got insurance companies -- you’ve got 83 insurance companies before the administration came into office that fled the market. That said we can’t do this anymore.

You’re going to have 40 percent of the counties in this country next year that only have one insurance company providing coverage? That’s not a choice. You’re going to have dozens of counties in this country that have no insurance company providing coverage.

This system has failed. That’s what the president’s saying, and that’s why he is demanding that Congress act.

If we could fix it by regulation, we would do so. But it takes an act of Congress to take care of it, and that’s what the president is demanding.

RADDATZ: Let’s talk about some specifics. As for insurance subsidies, the president tweeted if a new health care bill is not approved quickly, bailouts for insurance companies and bailouts for members of Congress will end very soon.

How soon could HHS stop paying cost-sharing payments to insurers? Next month? Has the president made a decision?

PRICE: Well, no decision’s been made. I’m not able to comment any more because it’s a court case, and, as you know, the defendant in that case is Price. It’s House v. Price. And so what I will say is that the court has said that the House position was that the -- and the previous administration, the administration, didn’t have any authority to make those payments. And the court has at this point agreed with that House position.

So it’s working its way through the court but I’m not able to weigh in any further because of the defense -- being the defendant in the case.

RADDATZ: OK, what about the individual mandate? Is the president considering directing his agencies not to enforce it? Have you ruled that out?

PRICE: Well, the individual mandate is one of those things that actually is driving up the costs for the American people in terms of coverage. So what we’re trying to do is make it so that Obamacare is no longer harming the patients of this land. No longer driving up costs, no longer making it so they’ve got coverage but no care. And the individual mandate is one of those things.

And the Senate recognized it, the House recognized it, and put in place, in their legislation that they passed in the House and proposed in the Senate, a repeal of the penalty for the individual mandate. That’s one of the things that’s driving the costs up, making it so people don’t have coverage.

RADDATZ: President Trump did sign an executive order allowing HHS to waive the individual mandate, again, so that’s still an option, right?

PRICE: Well, all things are on the table to try to help patients. Again, what we’re trying to do is to make it so we have a health care system that responds to the needs of the American people. And when the federal government gets in the way of responding to those needs, allowing the American people to actually provide coverage and care for themselves across this land, then it’s incumbent upon us as policymakers, and as individuals charged with responsibility in leading, to put in a place a system that actually works for the American people.

That’s what the president’s passion is. That’s what our passion is.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Secretary Price.

PRICE: Thank you, Martha.

RADDATZ: And I'm joined now by one of President Trump's toughest critics, former Clinton campaign chair John Podesta. Let's move away from health care and start with the latest White House shakeup.

Reince Priebus is out. John Kelly is in as chief of staff. You have worked for two administrations, counselor to President Obama, Bill Clinton's chief of staff. What does a change at the top like this mean for the White House as a whole?

JOHN PODESTA, FMR. CHAIR, HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN: Well, Martha, look, it's an important move, I think, for the White House. I think General Kelly will have his hands full tomorrow morning when he starts work at the White House. He's got to really do three things, I think. One is to provide -- to end the chaos, to get some discipline in this White House. And that's going to be exceedingly difficult to do, as Jonathan Karl mentioned, because he has to get the president to be disciplined. And he's shown no inclination to do that.

Secondly, he's got to restore some sense of strategic priority with the leadership in Congress -- not just the Republican leadership but he needs to talk to Democrats as well.

And, third, and maybe the most difficult thing he needs to do is -- and you might be surprised to hear me say thing, but I think he has got to protect the Justice Department and he's got to protect Bob Mueller and the investigation that's going on there from the continued assault by the president and by the White House.

It's going to be his job to provide a bulwark against interference by the White House, which in the end of the day, it's get them in more trouble rather than less.

RADDATZ: You know President Trump has surrounded himself with generals. But most of those generals -- McMaster, Mattis, they're involved in national security. John Kelly doesn't have a whole lot of experience with this domestic stuff. So, how does he carry out that agenda? How successful do you think he'll be in what you're talking about?

PODESTA: You know, he's had a tremendous career and offered great service to this country. But I think you're pointing out the -- a problem for him, which is that he's now in a political environment. It's not like generals aren't used to dealing in the politics of national security. But he's in a very political environment. This has been a White House that can't get its act together internally, that it's at war internally with each other. And what they have to show for it is one of the most unproductive starts to a presidency culminating in -- in the vote on health care this week.

But if you look at the overall what's gone on in the first six months, they've really achieved nothing on the Hill other than a few special interest giveaways, by rolling back a couple of Obama-era regulations. And, the only legislation of substance that's passed has been something the White House opposed, which is the Russia sanctions bill.

I'm glad the congress passed it, and I'm glad they passed it overwhelmingly, and I'm glad that the president is in a corner and he's got to sign it. But that is not much of a production level. And he's got to kick that up and quite frankly he comes in as a sort of novice in that regard.

RADDATZ: So, let's get back to that. You've criticized the Trump administration for not having anyone around him who will say no, Mr. President. Do you think John Kelly will say no, Mr. President?

PODESTA: I do, actually. I think that he will he has -- I have no doubt that the president has told him that he has full authority. The real question is will he allow him to exercise it, and that means will he accept the discipline that General Kelly will try to impose on the Anthony Scaramuccis and the Steve Bannons and the Jared Kushners and the rest. Will he try -- will the president back him up, or will he keep his door open to having all these characters kind of coming in and coming out?

And then the toughest problem, I think, is will -- can he discipline the president? It wasn't an auspicious start yesterday when the president went on a Twitter rant against Senate Republicans for failing to pass a health care bill that was going to throw millions and millions of people off of health care.

RADDATZ: So just quickly, Mr. Podesta, why do you think the president chose John Kelly?

PODESTA: I think he likes tough people. I think he's developed a rapport with him. I think that Kelly has done what the president asked him to do at DHS. It's not always been things I've agreed with, but he's at least executed and shown himself to be a disciplined leader.

But I think that's a very different matter than someone who has to navigate all the cross-currents of dealing with domestic politics, dealing with Capitol Hill, and dealing with a president who just can't throw his phone away and stop tweeting.

This morning, he -- his response to the launch in North Korea was to kind of blame the Chinese for not fixing things over Twitter. I don't think a bunch of mean tweets are going to solve a problem.

RADDATZ: And I'm going to stop you right there on those tweets.

PODESTA: He's got to get a team in place that can do that.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks very much, Mr. Podesta. We're going to get to those tweets later in the show about China. But when we come back, our reporters and analysts join the Powerhouse Roundtable taking on the West Wing shakeup and what happens next in the fight over health care.

RADDATZ: You are the one who notified the Americans that the Russians would be expelling American diplomats and technicians closing down some facilities. So is this what President Putin was talking about in terms of retaliation?

SERGEI RYABKOV: Yes. It is and I think this retaliation is long, long overdue. After the Senate, the day before yesterday voted, or rather on the 27th of July voted so overwhelmingly on a completely weird and unacceptable piece of legislation, it was the last drop. If the U.S. side decides to move further towards further deterioration we will answer, we will respond in kind. We will mirror this. We will retaliate. By my--But my whole point is don't do this, it is to the detriment of the interests of the U.S.

RADDATZ: What are you talking about in terms of retaliation? Are you talking about possible sanctions, economic sanctions, punishing U.S. businesses, banning consumer goods?

RYABKOV: We have a very rich toolbox at our disposal. It would be ridiculous on my part to start speculating on what may or may not happen. We are not gamblers. We are people who consider things very seriously and very responsibly. But I can assure you that different options are on the table and consideration is being given to all sorts of things.

RADDATZ: You said last November just after the election that there were contacts from the Trump team and you knew most of the people from his entourage. What kind of contacts and who were you talking about?

RYABKOV: You have to go through all the hearings and all the material which is available by now for the Congress and for the general public. You have all the names.

RADDATZ: I'd just like to hear it from you if i could.

RYABKOV: Right If Ambassador Kislyak was not contacting some people on the other side so to say, he wouldn't perform his functions as he should. he was not spying, he was not recruiting. If he did so, I would be now a Prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Ballet, if you know what it means.

RADDATZ: Was Russia providing damaging information about Hillary Clinton to the Trump campaign?

RYABKOV: All the information which we provide to anyone can be easily found in open sources. We are not doing anything to the detriment of the domestic developments or internal affairs of any country, the U.S. included.

RADDATZ: And what would it take to reset the relationship?

RYABKOV: I think the political will is what is needed most in this situation. And I believe there are several areas where the U.S. and Russia can and should work together cooperatively. Nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, countering terrorism, illicit immigration, trafficking in people, climate change, you name it. We are ready, we are stretching our hand forward, we are hopeful that someone on the other side, President Trump included, but also others may see here a chance for a somewhat different way.

RADDATZ: Thank you so much for joining us Mr. Deputy Minister.