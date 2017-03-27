White House adviser Jared Kushner to testify before Senate Intel Committee

A senior administrator official confirmed to ABC News that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has volunteered to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of inquiry into ties between Trump associates and Russia.

"Throughout the campaign and transition, Jared Kushner served as the official primary point of contact with foreign governments and officials," a senior administration official told ABC News. "Given this role, he has volunteered to speak with Chairman [Richard] Burr’s Committee, but has not yet received confirmation."

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

As ABC News has reported, Kushner and the now-former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in Trump Tower in December.

"They generally discussed the relationship, and it made sense to establish a line of communication," White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks said in a statement earlier this month about the meeting. "Jared has had meetings with many other foreign countries and representatives -- as many as two dozen other foreign countries' leaders and representatives."

ABC News also confirmed that a second meeting occurred, at Kislyak's request, between Kushner and Sergey N. Gorkov, the chief of Vnesheconombank, a bank that is among the Russian businesses affected by sanctions imposed by the Obama administration in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's illegal annexation of Crimea.