360 Video: New England Patriots Fans Celebrate Historic Super Bowl Win With Parade

Snow and rain didn't stop hundreds of thousands New England Patriots fans from celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory.

Joyous fans flocked to Boston for Tuesday's Super Bowl parade, two days after the Pats' historic win over the Atlanta Falcons.

On the ABC News app? Click HERE to watch this 360 video.





Star quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates rode on duck boats through downtown Boston, taking turns lifting the Lombardi Trophy into the air.

The awaiting fans, many wearings Patriots hats, screamed and cheered as the players rode by, and red, white and blue confetti fell over the crowd.

Sunday's game marked the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history as the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit, beating the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

It was also a record fifth Super Bowl win for Brady, who was named Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for the fourth time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.