Air Force cancels games due to government shutdown

The Air Force Academy has canceled all athletic events due to a federal government shutdown that began overnight.

"Due to the government shutdown, all Air Force Academy home and away intercollegiate athletic events have been cancelled until further notice," the academy said in a statement. "In the event a solution is reached, the Academy will work to reschedule as many missed events as possible."

Among the events scheduled for Saturday were men's and women's basketball games against Fresno State. The Falcons also had been set for competition in men's swimming, women's swimming, men's ice hockey, men's gymnastics and rifle.

A Navy sports information director said the school is still playing its events Saturday, while the Army has not announced how its athletic teams will handle the shutdown.

The shutdown began at midnight ET when U.S. Senators could not reach a resolution to continue funding the federal government. Last-gasp negotiations crumbled when Senate Democrats blocked a four-week budget extension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.