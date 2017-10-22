Browns QB DeShone Kizer struggles, replaced by Cody Kessler

CLEVELAND -- DeShone Kizer's return to the starting lineup for the Cleveland Browns lasted one half and three plays.

Cody Kessler replaced Kizer with the Browns trailing 6-3 the Tennessee Titans and 9:32 left in the third quarter.?

Kessler guided the Browns to a game-tying field goal on his first drive, but the Titans won 12-9 in overtime.?

Kessler had been inactive every game before Sunday, serving as the third quarterback behind Kizer and Kevin Hogan.

Kizer had thrown interceptions on consecutive passes to end the first half and start the second. It's the second time this season Kizer has been benched. Hogan replaced him against the Jets in Week 5, and Hogan started the sixth game in Houston.

Sunday, Kizer was 12-for-20 for 114 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. His rating before he was replaced was 36.2.

Kessler fared only slightly better, going 10-for-19 with an interception and a rating of 50.5.?

For the season Kizer had thrown an NFL high 11 interceptions, eight inside the opponents 40, also an NFL high.?