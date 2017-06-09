Chris Holtmann leaves Butler for Ohio State coaching vacancy

Chris Holtmann has left? Butler?to become the next men's basketball coach at? Ohio State, it was announced Friday.

He agreed to an eight-year deal with the Buckeyes, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Holtmann, 45, will receive $3 million per season as the replacement for Thad Matta, sources told ESPN.

"Chris is focused on academics, is a high-integrity person, a relentless recruiter with Midwestern ties and a proven winner," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement.

Holtmann will be formally introduced at a news conference on Monday.

Holtmann has been at Butler for four seasons, the last three as head coach. The Bulldogs reached the NCAA tournament in each of his three seasons in charge, winning 25 games and advancing to the Sweet 16 last season.

He also spent three seasons as the coach at Gardner-Webb before leaving to become an assistant under Brandon Miller at Butler.

Holtmann was named the interim head coach in October 2014 after Miller took a medical leave of absence. The interim tag was removed in January 2015.

Ohio State parted ways with Matta earlier this week. The Buckeyes have missed the NCAA tournament in two straight seasons and struggled to a 17-15 record last season.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello contributed to this report.