Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw gets 2,000th career strikeout

In a game that featured 42 strikeouts, one especially stood out.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw recorded his 2,000th career strikeout in Friday's 2-1 extra-innings win?over the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the 79th member to join the prominent pitching fraternity.

Kershaw and the Dodgers' bullpen put on a pitching clinic, setting a franchise record for strikeouts in a game with 26, which tied the MLB record.

Kershaw went eight innings on the mound and finished with 14 strikeouts, one shy of his career high. At one point he retired 20 straight batters before giving up a solo shot to Domingo Santana.

The night belonged to Kershaw, but Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson also impressed in his start. He finished with 11 strikeouts -- tying a career high -- in eight innings of work.

Nelson also became the first pitcher in Brewers history with back-to-back games with at least 10 strikeouts and no walks.?The Brewers' pitchers finished with 16 K's.

The combined 42 strikeouts set a National League record.

Kershaw, in his 277th game and 10th year with the Dodgers, is the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach the 2,000-strikeout milestone. Hall of Famer Randy Johnson reached the mark in his 262nd career game, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Brewers infielder Jonathan Villar, who struck out swinging on a three-pitch at-bat, had the honor of being Kershaw's milestone victim at Miller Park.

Kershaw, 29, struck out as a batter in the bottom of the same inning on a curveball from Nelson.

Kershaw is the fourth pitcher to get to 2,000 strikeouts in a Dodgers uniform. The other three -- Don Sutton (2,696), Don Drysdale (2,486), and Sandy Koufax (2,396) -- are in the Hall of Fame.

Nolan Ryan holds the major league record for strikeouts with 5,714.

