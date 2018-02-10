Guard Marco Belinelli to sign with Philadelphia after clearing waivers

Marco Belinelli has committed to signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told ESPN.

The Sixers were one of several playoff teams and contenders to offer Belinelli, a savvy veteran shooting guard, a roster spot for the balance of the season.

As they push to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, the Sixers recruited Belinelli with the promise of a significant role off the bench.

Belinelli signaled his impending arrival in Philadelphia in a tweet Saturday night.

Belinelli, 31, will clear waivers and become an unrestricted free agent by Monday. After failing to find a trade it was willing to make, the Atlanta Hawks reached a buyout agreement on Belinelli's expiring $6.3 million contract.

Free agents need to be bought out of contracts before March 1 to be eligible for playoff rosters.

Belinelli averaged 11.4 points for the Hawks this season. In a decade in the NBA, he has averaged 9.8 points a game.