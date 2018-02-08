Heat acquire Luke Babbitt; Hawks waive Okaro White after trade

The Atlanta Hawks shipped forward Luke Babbitt to the Miami Heat in return for?forward Okaro White?ahead of Wednesday's NBA trade deadline.

The Hawks later waived White in a separate move.

Babbitt, who played for Miami during the 2016-17 season, has averaged 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game.?

White was averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game for the Heat this season.

The Hawks also reportedly acquired guard Sheldon Mac from the Washington Wizards in exchange for cash.