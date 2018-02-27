Jalen Ramsey calls out Texas A&M coach for using his image as recruiting tool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not happy with a? Texas A&M?assistant coach for using his photo as a recruiting tool.

Aggies tight end coach Tim Brewster on Monday night tweeted what appears to be a recruiting poster featuring all of the former defensive backs who played under head coach Jimbo Fisher at? Florida State?and are now playing in the NFL. The poster also includes their total career earnings.

Ramsey, who played under Fisher at FSU from 2013 to '15, is included in the poster. He responded to Brewster's tweet by saying: "He didn't teach me not one DB technique."

Fisher left FSU for Texas A&M in December after eight seasons in Tallahassee. He brought Brewster, who was the Seminoles' tight ends coach from 2013 to '17, along with him.