Joey Bosa working with trainer in Florida rather than attending voluntary workouts

SAN DIEGO -- For a second straight season, there appears to be a strain between the Chargers' brass and talented defensive end Joey Bosa.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed to reporters here at Chargers Park on Tuesday that Bosa has been working with his personal trainer in Florida away from the facility the last two weeks, rather than attending voluntary workouts at Chargers Park.

Bosa also did not attend the start of Phase II offseason work for the Chargers on Tuesday. Bosa missed part of offseason work and all of training camp his rookie year due to a contract dispute over offset language in his rookie contract.

Once the contract dispute was resolved, Bosa suffered a hamstring strain his first practice back on the field, forcing him to miss the first four games of the regular season.

However, once on the field Bosa proved his worth, totaling 10.5 sacks in 12 games and earning the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

"Your guess is as good as mine," Lynn said, when asked what's going on with Bosa. "Joey and I talked the first day, and he's training with his guy somewhere. But like I said, I'm only focused on the guys that are here trying to build the team."

Asked if he was disappointed that Bosa did not show up, here's what Lynn had to say:

"These are voluntary workouts, so guys can do whatever they want to do," he said.

Along with Bosa, quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Kellen Clemens, along with tight end Antonio Gates and edge rusher Melvin Ingram were not in attendance on Tuesday, the first day Lynn and other coaches could work with players on the field.

Rivers and Clemens have family obligations and are expected back next week, Lynn said. The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram, but he still has not signed the tender and is currently not under contract.