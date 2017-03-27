A Massachusetts politician honored Houston's police department this morning for its role in recovering Tom Brady's stolen jersey from the 2017 Super Bowl.

The police department accepted a commendation from Massachusetts state representative Harold Naughton, who chairs the state's public safety and homeland safety committee, while Naughton was on a trip to Texas.

Matt Slinkard of the Houston police department praised his officers for taking the lead in the investigation and partnering with other groups including the Texas Rangers, the FBI and NFL after the quarterback's jersey went missing after the New England Patriots' Feb. 5, 2017, Super Bowl victory.

Naughton said the "tremendous job that was done with the entire handling of the Super Bowl ... means a great deal."

"When that jersey went missing, all of Patriots Nation was concerned," Naughton said. "But we had tremendous faith in the people here, in the law enforcement."

Naughton applauded the police department's "valiant efforts" to recovery Brady's stolen jersey.

FBI/AP Photo

"We take our politics and our sports pretty seriously up in Massachusetts and in New England," he said. "These things mean a lot to us were very nostalgic about our sports teams."

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said last week that the jersey was found in Mexico.

Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2017

A former Mexican newspaper director, Mauricio Ortega, is accused of reaching into the star quarterback's bag after the Patriots' win and then sneaking away with the valuable jersey, officials said.

The NFL said the jersey was part of a larger haul that was in the possession of a credentialed member of the press. Brady's jersey from the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks was also recovered, officials said.

Brady's 2017 Super Bowl jersey had an estimated value of $500,000, according to a complaint filed with the Houston Police Department in February.

Brady, listed as the complainant in the Feb. 6 police report, told reporters the day after the Super Bowl, "I put it in the bag, and then I came out and it wasn't there anymore. So it's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know."

ABC News' Katie Conway and Michael Hayden contributed to this report.