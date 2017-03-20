Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey, which went missing from his locker after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl 51 victory, has been found, according to the NFL.

The jersey has an estimated value of $500,000, according to a complaint filed with the Houston Police Department in February.

"Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered," an NFL spokesperson told ABC News.

The jersey was part of a larger haul that was in the possession of a credentialed member of the press, the spokesperson said.

"Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015," the spokesperson said. "The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI."

Houston police chief Art Acevedo tweeted that the jersey was ultimately located in Mexico.

"Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities," Acevedo wrote.

Police previously classified the case as a possible first-degree felony.

"On 2/05/17, the City of Houston hosted Super Bowl LI in the NRG Stadium. Shortly after winning the game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady noticed his game jersey missing from his locker in the Patriots designated locker room," according to the police report detailing the Feb. 5 incident at NRG Stadium.

News of the missing jersey first surfaced when Brady told team owner Robert Kraft in an on-camera locker room conversation after the game that he was unable to locate the jersey he wore as he led the team to the 34-28 overtime win.

"Someone stole my game jersey," Brady said after kissing Kraft on the cheek.

"You better look online," Kraft responded.

The NFL, which captured the exchange, shared it on Twitter, posting the video with the caption: "Hey can someone give Tom Brady his jersey back? #SB51."

Brady, listed as the complainant in the Feb. 6 police report, told reporters the day after the game: "I put it in the bag, and then I came out and it wasn't there anymore. So it's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know."

ABC News' Katie Conway contributed to this report.