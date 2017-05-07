Mets suspend Matt Harvey for undisclosed violation of team rules

The New York Mets have suspended right-hander Matt Harvey three days without pay for a violation of team rules.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not disclose Harvey's infraction, only saying that he was sent home and that his suspension started Saturday. Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple A to replace Harvey as the Mets' starter Sunday against the Marlins.

The Mets were embroiled in another controversy Saturday when a photo posted by the team on social media unwittingly showed a sex toy in a player's locker. An MLB source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick on Sunday that Harvey's suspension had nothing to do with that incident.

The news for the Mets was already negative. It was announced on Saturday that ace Noah Syndergaard will be sidelined through at least the All-Star break because of a torn muscle behind his right arm. That's just the latest injury news. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera left Saturday's game with a thumb injury suffered while diving for a ball. Right-hander Seth Lugo and left-hander Steven Matz are both recovering from elbow injuries.

Also, left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, out since April 27 with a strained left hamstring, will return to New York on Monday for what Alderson said will be "an evaluation that is a little broader than just the hamstring, to try and get to the question of why he may have recurring hamstring injuries.''

First baseman Lucas Duda has been on the disabled list since April 20 with a hyperextended left elbow.

Harvey is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts this season as he comes back from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that ended his season early last year. He made only 17 starts last season, going 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA.

Harvey's best season was in 2015 when he went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA.