NBA looking into incident between Patrick Beverley and fan

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The NBA is investigating an incident between a fan and Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley after Game 3 of the Western Conference playoffs on Friday night, multiple league sources told ESPN.

In the first half, Beverley got knocked down after attempting a layup and landed at a fan's feet. Beverley got up and immediately started to complain about the fan.

He pointed at the fan as referee Scott Foster and several Rockets went to help him up. After the game, Beverley approached the same fan who was sitting behind the basket and they got into a heated discussion.

Rockets forward Sam Dekker went to pull Beverley away and he left the court as fans yelled at him. A team source told ESPN the Rockets requested the league look into the incident after Beverley informed them of it.

"The Rockets are taking care of the situation," Beverley said before Saturday's practice. "I'll talk after the investigation is done."

Whenever an incident occurs, the league reviews footage from the arena and television broadcasts to determine if the player went into the stands before determining if any discipline is appropriate, sources said. Beverley also will be interviewed.

A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy Arena told ESPN that the facility was aware of an incident occurring immediately following last night's game and would cooperate with the NBA any way it could. The spokesman said the arena had not yet received any requests from the NBA for information or video.

Information from ESPN's Calvin Watkins was used in this report.