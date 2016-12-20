The NFL's scariest offenses to defend

The NFL is loaded with high-powered talent on the offensive side of the ball, but which units scare opposing defensive coordinators the most when they set the game plan? And which players, outside of the quarterback position, do you have to stop in order to slow these offenses down?

Today, let's dig deep into the five scariest offenses in the league. From the Cowboys' physicality up front to the Falcons' big-play passing attack, here are the five NFL offenses that give defenses consistent problems on game day.

Points per game rank:?1st |? Yards per play rank:?1st

Who you have to stop: WR Julio Jones

Jones is the most complete wide receiver in the game, a rare combination of speed, size and route-running ability at all three levels of the field. This season, Jones has produced 1,253 yards receiving (despite missing the past two games) and is averaging a ridiculous 17.4 yards per catch, but it's the tape that would scare me more than the raw numbers as an opposing defensive coordinator because of his ability to take over games with Matt Ryan throwing him the ball.

The deep ball? Yeah. Jones can press the top of any secondary in the league with the ball skills to make top-level grabs down the field. But given his formation flexibility, I would worry more about his production after the catch on simple crossing routes from a slot alignment and his ability to eat up a defensive back's cushion before snapping off a route to advance the sticks. Outside of the numbers, in the slot, out of a bunch or stack formation. It doesn't matter. You have to account for Jones regardless of his alignment because he can light up your defense from any spot on the field.

How they beat you: Manipulating defensive scheme

In addition to the Falcons' explosive passing game, they can run the rock too.? Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman?are both?dynamic backs with different styles who can run out of reduced or spread formations to blister opposing defenses on the ground. In addition to ranking second overall in total yards per game (412.9), the Falcons are averaging 116.7 yards a game running the football, seventh in the NFL.

The matchups start with Jones, but don't forget about how offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan utilizes both Freeman and Coleman in the passing game. Remember the win over the Broncos in Week 5? Jones didn't produce All-Pro numbers in that one (two receptions, 29 yards). Instead, Shanahan scripted a call sheet that exposed Denver's linebackers in coverage against his RB duo. These were man-coverage beaters that catered to the talent of Freeman and Coleman.

Ryan already has thrown for 4,336 yards, 32 touchdowns and only seven interceptions this season. Those are MVP numbers. And when you look deeper at the tape, Shanahan's ability to create positive matchups pops up a lot, as the Falcons consistently manipulate defensive coverages to generate throwing windows.

Here's an example on the game winner late in the fourth quarter versus the Packers back in Week 8.

Jones is a decoy here. And that happens more than you would think throughout the course of the game. But his ability to threaten the secondary opens up opportunities for Ryan to find other targets. Jones presses up the field and occupies the play-side safety, while a backside corner route removes the other safety on the opposite side of the formation. That leaves the middle of the field open. This creates a true one-on-one (with no immediate help) for Mohamed Sanu to run the inside seam versus a linebacker. And Ryan is not going to miss this throw. Put some air under the ball to eliminate the linebacker and watch Sanu go up to get it. Ballgame. Another win.

The key with the Falcons is that they can beat you in multiple ways. It's a deep game plan with Shanahan. And we've seen that with the emergence of wide receiver Taylor Gabriel,?a lightning quick player who is producing in the Falcons' system.

Stop Julio? Yeah, that's not easy. But it's also only a part of what opposing defenses have to worry about when facing the Falcons.

Points per game rank:?4th?|? Yards per play rank: T-4th

Who you have to stop: RB Ezekiel Elliott

I love what rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has done this season. He's a star too. But the first player I talk about in the game plan meeting when preparing for the Cowboys? It's Elliott, who leads the NFL in rushing (1,551), is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and has found the end zone 13 times already.?

Dallas' recipe on offense perfectly combines Elliott's top-tier talent at the position and the NFL's most dominant offensive line. Elliott's balance, vision and patience on the film this year allows the Cowboys to lean on the inside zone scheme with a back who can navigate running lanes and get through the hole with speed.

Here's an example of Elliott turning a split-zone scheme into an explosive play against the Vikings in Week 13.

This is one of the top calls in Dallas with the offensive line zone blocking to the left and tight end Jason Witten coming back across the formation as a kick-out block (or wrap to the second level). However, the Cowboys add some window dressing here as the on-the-ball tight end releases to the flat. This is a false pass key and it forces the edge linebacker to play for the boot scheme. That allows Witten to wrap on the middle linebacker with Elliott cutting the ball back. And this is what makes the rookie special as he uses his vision to track the path of the safety filling downhill before he makes a ridiculous jump cut to bounce this ball outside.

Win up front and create an opportunity for Elliott to showcase his rare talent with the ball in his hands. If you can't stop the run, you can't stop Dallas. It's that simple.

How they beat you: Moving people off the ball

The Cowboys maul defenders up front. That's what stands out on film: They have that physicality, that ability to actually move the line of scrimmage, which is why they're averaging 4.83 yards per carry (second overall). It sounds like old-school stuff, but look at how it impacts the passing game too. Prescott has posted four games this season with a Total QBR of 90-plus and sits at 81.5 for the season (second to only Tom Brady).

On Sunday night, Prescott completed 32 of 36 passes for 279 yards in the Cowboys' win over the Bucs. It's an efficient passing game, paired with play-action, that allows Prescott to get the ball out and operate with clean pockets. And that creates rhythm for the young quarterback to spread the ball around and take what the defense gives him.

Just watch the tape with the Cowboys and focus on the flow of the game. This unit has the ability to control tempo with the running game and Prescott making high-percentage throws. Yes, Dez Bryant is a weapon at the receiver position, a unique matchup player with the physicality to overpower defensive backs in coverage. But this pro style system, which has been expanded and tailored to fit the athletic ability of Prescott, still starts up front. When you line up versus the Cowboys' offense, you better be prepared: They are going to hit you.

Points per game rank: 6th | Yards per play rank: 6th

Who you have to stop: WR Julian Edelman

With Rob Gronkowski out for the remainder of the season, I see Edelman as the player opposing defenses have to game plan for. In the past three weeks, since Gronkowski went down, Edelman has 21 receptions for 249 yards on a whopping 37 targets from Tom Brady. And the average air yard per target during that stretch (9.54) meshes with both Edelman's skill set and the Patriots' route tree.

The Patriots want to throw short-to-intermediate cuts to move the sticks. This allows Edelman (who can align anywhere on the field) to use his ability as a route runner to create separation back to the football, work inside of the numbers or expose poor leverage/technique in the secondary at the top of the break.

Over the past three weeks, Edelman has produced 13 first downs and averaged 11.86 yards per catch. That speaks to his quick lateral movements and a high football IQ to find open pockets in the defense. Make the catch, take a hit and continue the drive. Tough player.

Yes, Brady will get the ball out to Chris Hogan, rookie Malcolm Mitchell?and?tight end Martellus Bennett?-- and the running backs are versatile in New England. But from a coaching perspective, I've got to find a way to limit Edelman's production. He's the guy with Gronk out.

How they beat you: Creating/exposing matchups

The Patriots are constantly varying personnel and formations to find the exact matchup they want in Josh McDaniels' game plan. Whether that is a tight end removed in the slot to run a red zone fade or a running back aligned outside as a receiver, the Patriots can manipulate defensive coverages while the best quarterback in the game runs the show. This forces defenses to account for multiple personnel groupings while managing New England's offensive tempo.

Here's an example from the Patriots' Week 14 win over the Ravens with running back James White aligned outside as the No. 1 wide receiver (count outside-in) to draw the matchup of a linebacker in coverage.

This is just a basic slant-flat combination, but they key is the matchup the Patriots create with White in space. Brady reads man coverage at the line of scrimmage and identifies the safety rolling down to take away the inside crossing route. That allows White to expose a true one-on-one, separate off the slant and make the catch. Plus, given the rotation of the Ravens' safeties, White has open field to work with. And that's how a three-step slant turns into a 61-yard gain.

Without Gronkowski, the Patriots have shown more three-WR personnel, but the routes haven't changed much and the matchups are still being created. And while the focus in New England centers on Brady and the passing game, don't forget about New England's ability to run the ball.

This unit is averaging 117 yards per game on the ground this season (seventh in the NFL), and they won't hesitate to shift toward a run-heavy game plan if that's the weakness of the opposing defense.

Points per game rank: 2nd | Yards per play rank: 3rd

Who you have to stop: WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks hasn't played consistent football this season. He runs hot and cold. But from a defensive perspective, he's the first player I'm talking about on Monday morning as we begin to prep for the Saints because he can blow open the game. He's the type of guy who can smoke a deep half safety on a post route or take a three-step slant 80-plus because of his speed/acceleration after the catch.

Just look at this past Sunday, when the Saints dropped 48 points on the Cardinals' defense and Cooks posted 186 yards receiving and two touchdowns on just seven grabs (26.57 yards per catch). He was electric. And we saw first hand the game-planning ability of Sean Payton on Cooks' first touchdown. Bring heavy personnel onto the field and take a shot to get Cooks matched up versus a safety over the top. No chance.

That was six before Drew Brees even took the snap. Time to strike up the band.

How they beat you: Diverse game plan/playcalling to maximize personnel

This is a multiple system, orchestrated by the best playcaller in the game. That's how I view Payton given his ability to mesh pro- and spread-style concepts together to consistently attack opposing defenses. And he's always a step ahead in the flow of the game.

I love how Payton utilizes his personnel to gain an advantage -- especially in the red zone. This, in my opinion, is where Payton is at his best. Whether creating a matchup in the passing game to isolate a wide receiver for Brees or using movement/formation to expose a defensive look, the Saints can beat you with a variety of schemes.

Take a look at this play from the Saints' Week 7 game versus the Chiefs. It's a great example of using personnel to gain an advantage.

A quick look at this formation tells us it is a standard 3x1 alignment with the back offset to the weak side of the formation. The trick here? Cooks is aligned in the backfield to run the quick wheel route. This forces the Chiefs to cover the wide receiver with a linebacker. And the result is about what you'd expect, as Cooks capitalizes on a perfect ball from Brees to score the touchdown.

This is just one example, but it shows the game-planning and playcalling ability of Payton to maximize his personnel with Brees (4,559 yards passing, 34 touchdowns) as the point man. And given the quick development of rookie wide receiver Michael Thomas, paired with Willie Snead and the running game, the Saints can obliterate opposing defenses within the Payton's game script.

Points per game rank: 11th?| Yards per play rank: 8th

Who you have to stop: RB Le'Veon Bell

There isn't a correct answer when discussing whether to focus on Bell or wide receiver Antonio Brown in the defensive game plan. The way I see it, Bell is the best overall talent at the running back position because of his smooth style and off-the-charts versatility in Todd Haley's game plan. But Brown (1,188 yards receiving, 11 touchdowns) is just as dangerous given his burst and route-running ability. Both of these guys have amazing skills.

But I'm going with Bell here because of that versatility. After missing the first three games of the season, Bell has still produced 1,146 yards rushing (4.8 yards per carry) and six touchdowns while catching an eye-opening 72 passes for 601 yards and a score. He can remove from the core of the formation to destroy matchups in the passing game, use his vision to break a screen for a big gain, or wear you down running the ball in the Steelers' classic run schemes. The patience, the acceleration through the hole and the ability to make defenders miss with sudden change of direction quickness ... that's a ridiculous combination for a running back.

Here's an example of that patience paired with the power blocking of the Steelers in the Counter OF scheme versus the Bills.

In the Counter OF scheme (O = O-line, F = fullback), the Steelers block down on the edge, pull the open side guard and wrap with the fullback. Unlike a zone scheme that hits downhill quick, this play requires patience from the running back to allow the blocks to develop. And that's what we see here with Bell. He glides in the backfield, setting up the blocks and then making one cut to essentially walk in to the end zone.

Bell put up 298 total yards against the Bills, carrying the rock 38 times (6.2 yards per carry) and scoring three touchdowns.

I understand the risk of focusing on Bell in the game plan with Brown running routes and Ben Roethlisberger throwing the ball. You are opening yourself up to some explosive-play opportunities through the air. But I also know that Bell's versatility is too much to ignore. He's that good.

How they beat you: A little bit of everything

The Steelers' team stats above (11th in PPG, seventh in YPP) don't jump off the page when compared with the Falcons' or the Saints', but I see an offense that has leaned on the ability of Bell, Brown and Roethlisberger as some key personnel has developed.

There has been a transition this season in Pittsburgh without the deep ball speed of Martavis Bryant and the middle-of-the-field targets to tight end Heath Miller. Sammie Coates flashed early as a vertical option, but a hand injury derailed his growth. And the tight end position has been in flux this season. But we are seeing Eli Rogers emerge as a viable option in the slot and tight end Ladarius Green can produce on inside throws when he is on the field. And the Steelers also have worked through a knee injury to Roethlisberger that forced the QB to miss time.

But let me ask you this: With the combination of the downhill running game, the route tree in Haley's playbook and the ability to flip a switch to produce game-breaking plays, how many defenses really want to see this team in the playoffs? The Steelers can go old school and lean on Bell to run the ball or align in empty with Roethlisberger (3,540 yards passing, 26 touchdowns) to rip apart the secondary.

Yes, Bell and Brown alone are enough to keep defensive coordinators up all night given their matchup ability and extreme talent. But this is also a unit that is coming together at the right time of the NFL calendar. Maybe the numbers don't mesh with what people look for in terms of the scariest offenses in the league, but the recent tape is enough to make me nervous if I'm setting a game plan versus the Steelers. Watch out.