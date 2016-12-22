Odell Beckham Jr. fined $18K for Craig Sager cleats, receiver says

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a point after Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott escaped a fine for jumping into a Salvation Army can that he would have been fined for doing the same thing.

"It's just the way the world works," Beckham said. "There are double standards everywhere. It's just how life is."

He may have a point.

Beckham took to Instragram on Wednesday to say he was fined for wearing shoes in honor of Craig Sager that were auctioned for charity -- and it still cost him.

"I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats that were auction off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating the proceeds to his cancer research," Beckham revealed in a reply to an Instagram post by DeSean Jackson in which the Washington Redskins receiver said he was fined by the NFL for nonconforming cleats. "18k like it's nothing to them, no waring to take them off or anything noTHING!"

Jackson was apparently also docked by the league.

The NFL allowed players to wear tribute cleats for charity but not during this past week of games.

Beckham, who has made comments to the media this week about being picked on by the NFL, did not wear the cleats in warmups but donned them for the game.

And Beckham may not be deterred. He told reporters he also has something special planned for Thursday night.

Information from?ESPN's Jordan Raanan was used in this report.