Ole Miss hoops coach Andy Kennedy to step down after season

Ole Miss?men's basketball coach Andy Kennedy will step down after the season, the school announced Monday.

Kennedy will address the decision at a news conference Monday afternoon. He is in the middle of his 12th season at Ole Miss (11-14, 4-8 in the SEC). The Rebels have only three victories in their past 12 games and have lost five consecutive games.

Kennedy is 245-154 in his Ole Miss career, making him the winningest coach in school history. An assistant at Cincinnati under Bob Huggins before being hired by Ole Miss, Kennedy is the only coach in program history to lead the Rebels to 11 consecutive winning seasons.

He has nine 20-win seasons, leading Ole Miss to two NCAA tournaments and two NIT Final Fours.