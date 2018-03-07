Richard Sherman not 'told anything' about his status with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he hasn't "been told anything" about his future with the team amid a report that his days in Seattle are coming to an end.

The NFL Network reported earlier Wednesday that Sherman has been telling teammates that he won't be on the team, and Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane tweeted, "That text message got my heart hurting ... damn 25 was my Dawg #WhatsNext."

But Sherman, referring to Lane's tweet in a text message to Anderson, said: "I'm good. Not sure what that's about...Haven't been told anything."

The NFL Network also reported that Sherman was scheduled to meet Monday with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider to discuss his future.

Sherman told Anderson, however, that he will speak to Carroll and Schneider over the phone. Sherman is on his way to NFLPA meetings in Las Vegas, which begin Thursday.

Any talks with the Seahawks regarding his future in Seattle will continue while Sherman is in Las Vegas.