Richard Smith won't return as Falcons' defensive coordinator

Falcons defensive?coordinator Richard Smith will not continue in that role following Atlanta's historic collapse in Super Bowl LI, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Sources confirmed a report by The Sporting News that Smith could be reassigned to another staff position. Sources also confirmed that Bryan Cox will be replaced as defensive line coach.

The Falcons led the? New England Patriots?28-3 early in the second half of Sunday's game but surrendered 31?consecutive points in a 34-28 overtime loss.

Smith, 61, became Atlanta's defensive coordinator when Dan Quinn was hired as head coach in 2015.

Cox, 48, has coached the Falcons' defensive line since 2014. He has a decade of experience as a coach in the NFL and was an All-Pro linebacker during a 12-year playing career.

Earlier Tuesday, the Falcons hired Steve Sarkisian to replace offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan, who oversaw the league's highest-scoring offense, was hired as head coach of the? San Francisco 49ers.