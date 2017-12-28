Saints RB Alvin Kamara fined $6K for wearing Christmas-themed cleats

METAIRIE, La. -- Alvin Kamara showed off his letter from "the Grinch" on Thursday -- a fine from the NFL for wearing his red, Christmas-themed cleats during last Sunday's 23-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.?

Kamara said the fine was for $6,079.

"Yeah, they were worth it," the New Orleans Saints rookie running back said before digging around in his locker to find the envelope he received from the league.

Kamara also shared the letter on Twitter:

"I told everybody what I was gonna do after the game. I'm gonna make a GoFundMe [fundraising page]," Kamara said. "I'm gonna find like a charity, maybe something that gets shoes for underprivileged kids or maybe something like a little league team out here that needs some cleats and donate the rest of the money to a team or something like that. I mean, the Grinch stole Christmas."

Kamara's cleats were designed to look like red Christmas stockings. But players know that they'll be fined if they wear cleats that don't match their team colors. Kamara said he was warned at halftime, but said he wasn't going to take them off at that point.