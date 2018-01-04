Sharks' Joe Thornton loses chunk of beard in fight with Leafs' Nazem Kadri

San Jose Sharks star Joe Thornton has one of the most resplendent beards in the NHL.

It's a bushy, multicolored masterpiece that he has grown out since the 2015 season. It's also now a little lighter than it was before his game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night, after a chunk of it was ripped out during a fight.

Thornton and Leafs center Nazem Kadri traded slashes before the opening faceoff. After getting thrown out of the circle by the linesman, they dropped their gloves for a fight just two seconds into the Sharks' game in Toronto.

At the end of the tilt, which featured Kadri skating away from Thornton while the Sharks center connected on a few blows, a large hunk of whiskers from Thornton's beard hit the ice like a tumbleweed, having been snatched from his face by Kadri.

As Thornton was in the penalty box following the fight, the beard trimming eventually ended up on the Sharks' bench. Specifically, it ended up in the catching glove of backup goalie Aaron Dell, who showed it off to teammates.

Thornton, 38, is in his 20th NHL season and has eight points and 19 assists in 27 games for the Sharks. This was his second fight of the season, and by far the hairiest.