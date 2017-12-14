Tennessee loses QB Adrian Martinez to Huskers; Michael Penix decommits

Tennessee's recruiting class lost two prospects Wednesday, both at the quarterback position. ESPN 300 quarterback Adrian Martinez and three-star Michael Penix both announced they are no longer part of the Vols' 2018 class.

Martinez, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound quarterback from Fresno, California, flopped his commitment from Tennessee to Nebraska. New Huskers coach Scott Frost and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco made Martinez a priority immediately after Frost was hired by Nebraska.

Martinez took a visit to Nebraska and was also contacted by new Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, but ultimately decided to flip his commitment.

Penix, a Tampa, Florida, prospect, announced his decommitment on Twitter, three days after receiving a scholarship offer from Florida State and new head coach Willie Taggart.

The Vols no longer have a quarterback committed in this class and are down to three ESPN 300 commitments and 10 overall.